Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for BUSINESSMAN GEORGE ALEXANDER BUTLER, former owner and establisher of Western Bakery; age 79 years of #62 Fortune Bay Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Temple Assemblies of God Clive Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart assisted by Minister Paxton Cooper and Minister Dudley Frances. Cremation will follow.

His memory will live on in the hearts of his wife: Inez Warren Butler; daughters: Melanie, Sheenique, Debbie, Georgina, Raquel and Nicole; sons: Dr. George Tony Butler, Vincent, Jody, Devon and Nicholas; step daughters: Matrena, Marion and Winson; stepson: Tony; 7 nieces, 2 nephews; daughters-in-law: Stacy, Michell and Naima; sons-in-law: Retired Police Superintendent Henry Rolle, Chris Henry and Ralph Wildgoose; 24 grandsons; 18 granddaughters; 18 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends including the staff at Western Bakery.

Viewing will be in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.