Obituaries

GEORGE ALEXANDER BUTLER

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 7 hours ago
0 104 1 minute read

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for BUSINESSMAN GEORGE ALEXANDER BUTLER, former owner and establisher of Western Bakery; age 79 years of #62 Fortune Bay Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Temple Assemblies of God Clive Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Robert Lockhart assisted by Minister Paxton Cooper and Minister Dudley Frances. Cremation will follow.

His memory will live on in the hearts of his wife: Inez Warren Butler; daughters: Melanie, Sheenique, Debbie, Georgina, Raquel and Nicole; sons: Dr. George Tony Butler, Vincent, Jody, Devon and Nicholas; step daughters: Matrena, Marion and Winson; stepson: Tony; 7 nieces, 2 nephews; daughters-in-law: Stacy, Michell and Naima; sons-in-law: Retired Police Superintendent Henry Rolle, Chris Henry and Ralph Wildgoose; 24 grandsons; 18 granddaughters; 18 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends including the staff at Western Bakery.

Viewing will be in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 7 hours ago
0 104 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Mr. Fortnea Breman Wilson

Mr. Fortnea Breman Wilson

7 hours ago
Photo of Lady Quincie Bridgette Stubbs

Lady Quincie Bridgette Stubbs

7 hours ago
Photo of Charles Philip Butler Sr.

Charles Philip Butler Sr.

7 hours ago
Photo of Jennie Maria Fernander

Jennie Maria Fernander

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker