GEORGE ANDREA RILEY, age 65 years a resident of Johnson Road died on Sunday 20th February 2022 at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

He is survived by his Siblings: Raquel, Mark, Mario, Clifford Riley, Aunts: Theresa Riley, Sheila and Rosemarie Munnings and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being Finalize and will be announced at a later date