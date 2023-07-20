Obituaries

George Boyd Culmer

George Boyd Culmer “Gold” aged 63 years, of Fresh Creek Andros, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, 14th July, 2023.

He is survived by his Daughters: Lakeisha, Georgette, Georgina, and Geval; Sons: Justin, Tajae, Georgino, Rico, George Jr., and Georgio; Grandchildren: Renardo, Morgan and Justice; Sisters: Sarah (Dr. Reginald) Carey, Diane (Berry) Smith, Vanessa bowleg, Ethlyn Stuart, Adina Gallagher, and Ingrid Culmer; Brothers: Cedric, Kendal, Dwight, Jerry, Sherman, Steve, Sanford, Raymond, Eardley, Stuart, Kendal, Dr. Kirtland, and Dr. Leslie Culmer; Uncles: Franklyn and John Sands; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

