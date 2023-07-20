George Boyd Culmer “Gold” aged 63 years, of Fresh Creek Andros, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, 14th July, 2023.

He is survived by his Daughters: Lakeisha, Georgette, Georgina, and Geval; Sons: Justin, Tajae, Georgino, Rico, George Jr., and Georgio; Grandchildren: Renardo, Morgan and Justice; Sisters: Sarah (Dr. Reginald) Carey, Diane (Berry) Smith, Vanessa bowleg, Ethlyn Stuart, Adina Gallagher, and Ingrid Culmer; Brothers: Cedric, Kendal, Dwight, Jerry, Sherman, Steve, Sanford, Raymond, Eardley, Stuart, Kendal, Dr. Kirtland, and Dr. Leslie Culmer; Uncles: Franklyn and John Sands; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.