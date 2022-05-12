George Henry Bates, 82

A resident of Tower Estates Drive, Sansouci will be held at Southwest Cathedral Church of God on Saturday, 14th May, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Bishop Carlton Adderley Senior Pastor – SWC. C.O.G assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Cremation will follow.

Left to cherish his memories are his Wife: Clarinett Mackey-Bates; Daughters: Cadeshia Mackey, Katie and Haley Bates; Sons: Christopher Bates, Renaldo Mackey (adopted); Son-in-law: Sean Lowe; Sisters-in-law: Carmetia Mackey-Christie, Latoya, Melvise, Anika, and Caroline Mackey, Barbermae Hinson, Karima Rolle, Erica Greene, Kaylana Bouier, Dashan Knowles; Brothers-in-law: Lorenzo, Clayron, Darrell, Van and Deon Mackey, Henry McQuay, Alfred, Benjamin Hinson, Blake Rahming, Kevin Christie, Police Officer 999 Kenny Major, Ashwood Darville, Valkito Carrol, Quintin Dorsette, Dion Butler, Kendal Rolle, Arthur Bouier; aunts and uncles: Lindamae Hanna, Lindsey Lewis, Rev Melrose Rolle, Edna Leadon and Shirlea Leadon

Uncles-in-law: Adolphus,Lenard, Whitney,Christopher, Kevin and P/O 1265 Ricardo Leadon Leadon,and Norris Mackey; step grandmother: Agnes Leadon; Father-in-law: Clayton Mackey; Nieces and Nephews: Rachel, Amie, Jason, Lorenzo Jr., Stephon, Clayron Jr., Darrell Jr, Alfred, Shannon, Fredrick, Bobby, Danya, Jalynthia, Ashley, Ashanti, Alesha, Jessica, Ashlyn, Henrica, Cynclair, Daranika, Caleigha, Clayrin, Blakell, Iesha, Ashley, Vanisha, Veronique, Vanessa, Van Jr. ,Sataria, Stephonique, Stephon Jr., Shanton, Michael Jr., Raymon, Renaldo, Taranique, Torrien, Jarado, Terry, Virtario, Stacy Mackey and Deshan Arnette; Special Friends and Relatives: Jackie, Marco Burrows, Simon Smith, Patt Simms, Dr Mucomba Millar, Eric Sears, The entire staff at Bahamas Rum Cake Factory, the Staff at Purity Bakery and the Tower Estate family.

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace!

Family and Friends can sign the guest book at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street (TODAY) Thursday, 12th May, 2022 – Friday, 13th May, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and at the church from 12:00 noon until service time.