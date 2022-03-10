DEATH NOTICE

George Livingston Pinder age 72 Years of Eleuthera died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, March 6th, 2022.

He is survived by his sons: Clyde H. (Cele) Pinder and Anthone Pinder; sister: Arnette Smith; brothers: Ret. Chief Supt. Robert Pinder and Rev. Carl Pinder, grandchildren: Clyde Pinder Jr., Kylee Pinder, Ossie Davis Jr., Omar Davis, Braden Davis; nieces: Podesta Johnson, Denzie Wood, Sonya Wood, Tralinda Rolle, Tatreka Woodside, Shauna Wraing, W/Insp. Makelle Pinder, Mieko Smith, Callisa Rolle, Zhryvette Wood, udrea, Vanessa Scavella, Suzete Durham nephews: Kimble and Lenis Wood, Robert Pinder Jr., Bennis Pinder Jr., Jamaal, Kendrick Pinder, ASP Berneil Pinder, Mario Smith, Zhivargo Wraing, Carlis Pinder, Travain Pinder, Sadat Pinder, Kennedy and Birb Scavella; sisters-in-law: Coral, Andrea, Patricia, Paula; brother in law: Mr. Alvin Smith and other relatives.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.