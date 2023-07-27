Funeral service for the late George ‘Lonnie Gold’ Boyd Culmer, aged 63, of Fresh Creek, Andros, will be held on Saturday, 29th July 2023, at 10.00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd Road. Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred Culmer. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

He is survived by his daughters: Georgette, Lakeisha, Georgina and Gevell Culmer (Charles) Simmons; sons: Tahjae, Georgino, George Jr., and Justin; grandchildren: Morgan, Renado, Justice and Deshawn; sisters: Sarah Carey, Diane Smith, Vanessa Bowleg, Ethlyn Stuart, Adina Gallagher and Ingrid Culmer; brothers: Cedric, Kendall, Steve, Dwight, Jerry, Sherman Boyd, Eardley, Stanford, Raymond, Dr Kirtland, Dr Leslie, Lowell, Kendal, Winston, Stuart and RH Culmer; brothers-in-law: Dr. Reginald Carey and Benry Smith; sisters-in-law: Shakara Trott, Doreen Brown and Sylvia Culmer; special friend: Carroll Edgecombe; uncles: Franklyn “Junior” and John Sands; aunts: Gwendolyn (Lester) Albury and Algier Cartwright; nieces: Nurse LePeche (Cecil) Dames , J’vae, Sharae, Siiarra, Olandequa, Jasmine, Taneka, Sedrika, Zakarriyya, Sedra, Rachael and Deandra; nephews: PC4145 Dwight Brown (Rheema), Julian, Benry Jr., D’ondre, Jerry Jr., Kendall Jr, Ryan, Marine Seaman Cameron Brown, Brandon, Croix, Cedric Jr, Tahjae, Rico, Sherman Jr, Michael, Darvin, Reginald Carey Jr. and Shakeil Cambridge; grandnephews: D’mair and Cairo ; cousins: Bishop Laish (Joann) Boyd, Edward (Lydia) Dames, Darnell Fowler, Jerome Scott (Monique), Michelle (Kervin) Campbell , Craig (Lisa) Scott , Suzanne McLeroy, Niccarro Sands, Principal Corrections Officer Delvin (Eunice) Taylor , Denise (Kevin) Beneby , Dorenda (Jeffrey) Davis, Bettina (Mark) Robinson , Alexandrea Belle, Staffica (Sarone) Kennedy , Pauline (Hugh) Edgecombe, Sumitra Haskins, Sybol (Michael) Mason, Ercella (Kenrico) Marshall, Wendy, Frank, Terrance and Aneka Sands, Gary, James (Marsha), Kelly, Ricardo, Demiko (Tisqua), Dino, Jason and Jonathan Sands, Lakesa Bowe, Leila Mitchell-Green and Family, Emily, Vincent, Viviane and Betty Miller, Martha Brown, Sonia Rahming, Kasmah Williams, Stephan Walkin, and Steve Bastian; and other relatives and friends: Rowena Woods, Jeneth (Johnny) Pratt, Brenda (Trevor) Basden , Theresa Mitchell, Thelma (Tony) Rivers, Darnell Chipman Ward, Mitzie Chipman Rolle, Selena, Donna, and Sonia Chipman, Wenzel Neely and Allan McPhee, Wendell, Dino (Cheryl), and Daveo Moxey, Valderine, Dale, Diane, Dennis, Dexter and Devon Adderley, Brenda Watkins, Evelyn (Charlie) Wright, Principal Corrections Officer Valarie Wilkinson-Coleby (Rossano), Earlin, Veronica, Benjamin, Elnathan, Rachel, Deborah, and Yosefiah Wilkinson, Insp. Terecita Pinder, Don Thompson, Roston and Chief Petty Officer Kevin Dames, SandraDee Gardiner, Juanita Munroe, Carol Minnis, Glen Miller, Lorenda Woodside, Deborah Campbell, Patrece “Dumpy” Kemp, Carmille Cartwright, Dr. Tyrone “Butch” and Marsha Bartlette, Susanne & Dr. Patrick Cargill, Peggy Henfield and family, Judymae Gardiner, Charlemae Fernander, Beverley Braynen, Delphanie Saunders, Maryann Brown, Vanria Woodside, Stephanie Demeritte, Jacqueline King, Marsha McGregor, Barry Johnson, Joseph Adderley and Family, Carla Armbrister and Family, Angela Bain and Family, Hazel Miller and family, Gloria Johnson and Family, Merrill (Nicola) Rolle and Family, Pam Johnson-Mullings, Florinda Francis, Christine Beneby, Brenda Watkins, Monica Rahming, Sylvia Edgecombe, Glenroy “Clinger” Johnson, Deon Sweeting, Elizabeth Curtis, Juliette Gaitor and Family, Rickey “Lucky” Rolle, Valentino “Dog” Rolle, Bradley “Blacks” Mackey, Sean Leadon, Kendall (Ghost) Edgecombe, Stanley “Bronco Billie” Woodside, Herculean “Chucka” Thompson, Cedric and Renford Munroe, Randy and Nat Porter, Leon Robinson and ‘the dock crew’, Dave and Aneka Nottage, Clinton and Francis Whylly, Mable Stubbs and family, Rowena Cleare and family, Wayne Cleare and family, Nelson Gaitor and family, Nurse Albertha (Dewitt “Fire”) Edgecombe, Jacintha Taylor, Cathy Napier, Charlene Whyms and Family, Troy Knowles, Jamal Rolle, Junior Russell, Perry Hepburn and family, George Cornish and Family of Abaco, The Carey Family, Elizabeth Hanna and Family, Dr. Terrell Carey and Family, the “Golden Girls”, the medical staff of Fresh Creek Community Clinic, and the laboratory/transfusion medicine staff at PMH. The family apologizes for any names that were inadvertently omitted.

May He Rest In Peace.

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, 44A Nassau Street, on Friday, 28th July, from 12.00 noon to 6.00 p.m., and on Saturday, 29th July, from 9.00 a.m. until service time at the church.