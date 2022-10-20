FUNERAL service for THE LATE

George Melvin Capron

86 years of Village Road, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street North. Celebrant, Rev. Fr. Noel Clarke, assisted by Deacon Samuel Mitchell. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery, East Shirley Street.

Left to cherish George’s memories are his Wife: Carmen Capron; Sons: Kevin and Ian Capron Sr., and Marlon Rolle; Daughters: Monique Capron, Rubyann Bradshaw (Elston), Tracey Smith-Moss, Carla Smith and Catherine Dillette Allum; Grandchildren: Beloved grandson, Ian Capron II (Jeanine), Beloved granddaughter, Dr. Carlyne Smith-McKenzie (Alton), Indira, Inga, and Indianna Capron, Madison Moss, Staff Sargent (Ret.) Yvonne Smith (US Army), Abby Smith, Kwame and Kia Bradshaw; Great-grandchildren: Aysia and London Skye Capron, Sarielle Massiah, Leann Capron, Casmine McKenzie, Tyler Capron, Malyah Russell and Arianna Capron; Sisters: Pauline Douglass (James) of Southfield, Mi. and Gaynell Kesson of Freeport, G.B; Brother: Anthony Capron (Agatha); Aunts: Patricia Gibson and Shirley Jones; Uncle: Charles Capron; Nieces: Malvese Capron, Brenetta Smith, Charlene Capron, Vernetta Ferguson, Natasha Capron, Juanita Capron-McCartney, Joanne Celeste Capron-Pierce, Carla Capron-Rolle, Erica Capron-Knowles, Kendra Capron, Monique Capron-Miller, Vashti Capron-Turner, Denise McKenzie, Jar’Danell Bowe, Jaime Kesson, Tanique Capron, Theodora Capron-Fernander, Tamara Capron-Donaldson, and Vanessa Bethel; Nephews: Edison, Matthew, Mark, David, Adrian, Dwayne, Terrence, Ricardo, Peno, Peter, Stephen, Travis and Dwayne Capron, Theodore Johnson, Nixon Lindor, Oswald Marshall, Troy, Sean and Marco Kesson, James Jr., and Ian Douglass; Sisters-in-law: Sharon, Agatha, Sinymae, Theresa, Joanne, and Brenda Capron, and Kay Smith; Brothers-in-law: James Douglas and Godfrey Scavella; Cousins: Lorenza and Lyrone Gibson, Keith, John, Ambrose, Andrew, Barry, Janice and Cheryl Thompson, Urban Cargill, Josephine Davis, Patricia Bethel, Judy Hoper, Emily Glass, Peggy Hall, James, Leon and Howard Evans, Deloris Morris, Anthony “Toonks” Culmer, Gladys Moncur, Edward Strachan, Veronica Capron, Charles Daniel Capron III, Ricardo Capron, Virginia Fulford, Jason Payne, Fiona Phiele, Cleopatra Woods-Rolle, Brando Glinton, Ricardo Broomfield, Marcian Thompson, Kujiawa Williams, Anthony “Myrts” Miller, and Demetrius Delancy; Other relatives and special friends: The Hon. Elsworth Johnson, The Hon. Pierre Dupuch, the Hon. Leslie Miller, Bishop Walter and Minalee Hanchell, Kingsley Robinson and family, Fred Sturrup and family, Monique Capron-Davis, James White and family, Philip Gaitor and family, Free National Movement Yamacraw Constituency Association, Brenda Rolle, Bernard “BH” Hanna, Stephanie Major, Andrew Wilson, Patrick Rahming, Basil O’Brien, Ronald “Tippy” Butler, Lionel Evans, Stacy Hilton, Aubrey Sherman, Gregory Sherman, Keith Oliver, Louis Dames, Robert Elliott Sr., Dr. Elwood Donaldson, Francis Richardson, Andrew Kemp, Phyllis Albury-Garraway, Roosevelt Godet, Doyle Burrows, Joseph and Lynda Gibson, Franklyn Josey, George Donaldson, Charles Fernander, The children of Sybil Evans-Miller, the children of the Late Leonard, Sheila and Philip Evans, the children of Jocelyn Austin, Geoffrey, Frank and Janet Williams, Ralph Munnings, Cleso Munnings, Wes Thompson, Glenroy “Flo” Saunders, Erika Robinson, Sidney Dorsett, Parish Churches of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral and St. Cecilia’s Roman Catholic Church, Providence Methodist Church, Beyond Health & Wellness Medical Clinic, and Advanced Home Care.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at the headquarters of The Free National Movement (FNM), Mackey Street on Thursday October 20th, 2022 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.