Funeral Service for George Patrick Ingraham, age 62 of Yellow Elder Gardens, will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10a.m. at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street. Officiating will beAssociate Minister F. Lancaster Rolle.Interment will follow in Lakeview Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish his memories is his Wife: Merle Ingraham; Mother: Iris Ingraham; Step Daughter: Carla Grey; Step Son: Walter Grey 11; Grandchildren; D’shantae, Walter III, Denreka, Kenya, Katrel, Kashell, Cayden, and Torrick; Great Grand Children: Torryka, Torrrick Jr., and Torrajah; Sisters: Iris Ingraham-Deton and Rose Hamilton; Brothers: Philip Ingraham and Enoch Ingraham Sr. Uncles: Rodger Demeritte and Darville Demeritte; Grand Aunts: Adlean Knight (Miami, Florida) and Victoria Demeritte; Sister-in- Laws: Shirley Duncombe, Lavern Ingraham and Pearline Brown; Brother-In-Laws: Christopher Brown, Karon Deton and Vincent Walks; Nieces: Philippa Cash, Joy Ingraham, Mia Ingraham, Amanda Hanna and Akoya Pennerman; Nephews: Edison Newry Jr, keno Deton, Jonathan Deton, Wilbert Flowers, Bertrum, Enoch Ingraham Jr, Wilbert Ingraham, Philip Ingraham Jr, Selris Hamilton, Ricardo Bullard, Sharvado Demeritte and Don Bain; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Amari Kemp, Isiah Bullard, Dominique, Kaylee Deton, Curtrinique Cash, Dominiqua, Larenzo, Cimia Cash, Caleb Cash, Aura Bullard Adena, Brielle Bullard, Leiyah, Deshantae, Adrianna Bethel, Devantae, Don Jr, and Jamal Jr; Special Friends: Plywood, Gervase Munroe, Campari Resturant and Bar, Vaughan Albury, Kiffer Sporting Lounge, Carlene Bain (God Sister); And a Host of Relatives and Friends including: Stephanie bethel and family(Eleuthera) Sandra Young and family(Eleuthera), Paula Bethel and family (Eleuthera) Laverne Henfield and family, Sheila Knowles and family Michelle Dames and family, The Late Ellen Johnson and family(Eleuthera) BAIC family, Honey Comb St family, BOB family, Larry and Patrick Demeritte, Evangelistic outreach teaching center family, Aquila and family, Serigo Demeritte, Margo Demeritte, Chris, Andrew, McSheen Mendoza, Manny Demeritte, Joan Lewis and family, Ricardo Richard, Dr. Hamilton, McCullough Corner family, Shaquan, Shaquell, Trace, Zammire, Ethan, Ian, David JR., Alicia, Iasiah, Brad Ingraham, Patrick Ingraham(freeport) Sergio, Decosta family Gravey Storr, Kent Greene, Marvin Sturrup , Hazel Ellis Dr. Don Major& Surgical Team and many others too numerous to mention

The body will repose in the Blessed Redeemer Chapel at Ferguson’s Funeral Directors, 7th Terrace Collins Avenue, on Friday from 1p.m. – 5 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9am until service time.