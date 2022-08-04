BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for George Walton Gibson age 57 years a resident of Kemp Road, formerly of Fox Hill, passed peacefully at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday July 27, 2022.

He is survived by his son: George Gavey Gibson; one brother: Deon Rolle and Pastor Sonia Rolle; one sister: Paulamae Gibson; father: Renne Newbold; nieces and nephews: Jerome Rolle, Laura Brooks Taylor and Bronson Taylor, Anthony Brooks Jr., Krystal Brooks McKenzie and Ricky McKenzie, Antoine Brooks and GeorgetteMorris; special friend: Vanna and a host of other relatives and friends.

Special Thanks to: the Doctors and Nurses of the Legacy Ward at The Princess Margaret Hospital.

A Private Service will be held following cremation

Arrangements are entrusted to Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets.