DEATH NOTICE

George Washington Clarke age 81 years of #36 Bamboo Street, Golden gates #1 died at His daughter Residence on Sunday 2nd, January 2022

Left to cherish his memories is his faithful and loving Wife: Meneria Affectionately known as “Chickie” Children: Kirkwood, Glenroy, Antionette, Patrick, Carmen and Christine; Grandchildren: D’Andre, Xavier, Aliyah, Carter, Alexander and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.