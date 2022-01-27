Obituaries

George Washington Clarke

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
0 78 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

George Washington Clarke age 81 years of #36 Bamboo Street, Golden gates #1 died at His daughter Residence on Sunday 2nd, January 2022

Left to cherish his memories is his faithful and loving Wife: Meneria Affectionately known as “Chickie” Children: Kirkwood, Glenroy, Antionette, Patrick, Carmen and Christine; Grandchildren: D’Andre, Xavier, Aliyah, Carter, Alexander and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email 3 hours ago
0 78 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Veronica ‘Aunt V’ ‘Ronica’ Mckenzie

Veronica ‘Aunt V’ ‘Ronica’ Mckenzie

2 hours ago
Photo of Agustina Razonable Cuyno

Agustina Razonable Cuyno

3 hours ago
Photo of Dawnelle Elaine Conliffe-Brown

Dawnelle Elaine Conliffe-Brown

3 hours ago
Photo of Benjamin Wilberforce Prescod

Benjamin Wilberforce Prescod

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker