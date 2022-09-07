Georgia Power wins Steve Harvey charity golf tourney

The “Sports in Paradise” brand got a major boost this past weekend when the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation presented The Bahamas Invitational Charity Golf Tournament at the Atlantis Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island.

Thousands of dollars were given away to several local charities that was on hand to receive their gifts from the foundation. It was a fun-filled event and packed to capacity. Hundreds witnessed Steve Harvey thank so many people for making the event a success and supporting the tournament.

“Sports in Paradise” was the recipient of all of the publicity by the hundreds of tourists that flocked to The Bahamas to participate in the event. Harvey also used his platform to highlight Bahamian professionals and the talent that exists here in the islands.

He pointed out that we have golf professionals and others who are more than qualified to lead and head the quest to build The Bahamas through their expertise. He further pointed out that they should be used for more than just maids and store assistants and menial jobs. He said that we have top professionals and that we need to start using them in more key positions.

“I had a meeting with the prime minister (Philip Davis), he’s a wonderful man and he has a heart for this country,” said Harvey. “I told him that he must use the professionals that you have here in golf and put them in more meaningful positions. I might not get invited back for speaking out, but hey I said it.”

The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which is run by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Stormy Paige, made an indelible impression with the thousands of dollars given out to the many charities. The Sister Sister Foundation, which was represented by Andrea Sweeting, was given $5,000; Walter and Minalee Hanchell was given $10,000 for their feeding network; the Ranfurly Homes for Children was given $10,000 and the local Bahamas Golf Federation (BGF) Junior Program was given $15,000 at first and another $15,000 for scholarships for golf.

The tournament was a huge success and was won by the Georgia Power team with 53 points. The team comprised of Michael Anderson, Charles Wood, Greg Wyon and Royce Jones. Coming in second was the Coca-Cola 1 team with a total of 57 points. The team was made up of the legendary Jim Thorpe, Jansel Hester, Joe Gentry and Percy Williams. Coming in third was the Coca-Cola 2 team with 58 points. Making up that team was Marvin Jones, Michael Young, Derrick Douglas and Dwayne Irvin.

Two Bahamian young golfers were the recipients of two Invictus watches donated by Senator Roni Dumcombe The duo were selected by Steve Harvey after witnessing them play. Elisha Delancey won because Harvey felt he hit ball the hardest. The other was for the golfer with the ball closest to the pin.

The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation Invitational Charity Golf Tournament was sponsored by Atlantis, Chick-fil-A, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Puma, Nike, Georgia Power, Bahamasair, Indoggo, Courvoisier, Odyssey Aviation and many more.

On hand to witness the event was Ann Marie Davis, wife of the prime minister, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg and Senator Roni Duncombe.

Harvey said he will produce more charitable invitation events, and that the event for The Bahamas will be held again next year.

