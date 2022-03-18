Georgian migrants caught near GB claimed they were from Ukraine, Bell says

Seven Georgian nationals who claimed to be from Ukraine, were apprehended near Grand Bahama yesterday, Minister of Immigration Keith Bell said last night.

“A vessel en route to Grand Bahama from Florida encountered an overturned vessel 10 miles off-West End,” Bell said in a statement.

“A total of seven persons were encountered at sea who have been since confirmed to be Georgian nationals: two adult males, three adult females and two children.”

Bell said the migrants are in Bahamian custody and appear to be in good health.

He said the migrants initially claimed that their passports were lost at sea.

“I’m told, however, that the individuals have since admitted that they were trying to smuggle [themselves] into the United States,” Bell said.

“They also reportedly initially told the rescuers that they were from Ukraine. However, the passports which they showed to our officers were from Georgia.”

Ukraine and Georgia were both members of the Soviet Union before its collapse.

While they do not share a border, they are relatively close geographically.

Ukraine has been experiencing economic and social turmoil since Russia invaded the country in late-February.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to go to war with Ukraine has led to one of Europe’s biggest refugee crisis with the United Nations (UN) estimating that roughly three million Ukrainians have fled that country since the start of the invasion.

While many Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries like Poland and Romania, others have also sought refuge in the United States, including South Florida.

The ongoing war in Ukraine, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of troops and civilians, has been widely condemned globally.