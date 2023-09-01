Funeral Service for MS. GERALDINE LEVAUGHN WARD, age 60 years of # 5 Charles Chillingsworth Place and formerly of Dundas Town, Abaco will be held on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Kingdom Worship Center International, West Atlantic Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Bishop Anthony Campbell assisted by Bishop Kermit Saunders. Interment will follow at Grand Bahama Memorial Park, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

She will be missed by all, but her memory will live on in us all forever. Happy and loving memories will linger in the hearts of her Sister: Sylvia Ward; Brothers-in-law: Joseph Ferguson and Victor Cornish; Nieces and Nephews: Claudette, Marcia, and Portia Ferguson, Stacey-Ann (Gustave “Ray” Basden, Kevan, Joseph Randy (Kendra) and Bradley Ferguson, Andrea Newbold, Janice Jones, Marva, and Keva Cornish, Craig (Donaree), Don (Shanta) and Chino Cornish, Patricia (Leonard) Johnson, Germaine Smith, Earlin Ward, Meoshi (Neil) Maynard, Terrance (Rachel) Baker, Wendell (Debbie) Munnings, Sonith (Joset), Don, and Jonice Lockhart, Jeffrey Cox, Haddon Lockhart Jr. (Shorty), Almeta Ward, and Vanessa Ward; Numerous Grand and Great Grandnieces and Nephews; Adopted Nieces and Nephew: Bishop Kermit E. and Minister Adrienne Saunders, Daisy Forbes-Bethel, Judy, Sherlene, and Sandra Forbes; Caregivers: Merite Daniels, Elianise Jean, and Michelle Dorcil-Pratt and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Michael and Sherilyn Brathewaite, Patrice and Neil Brathwaite, Grachion Sands, Deloris and Godfrey Simms, Whitney and Marva Sands, Godfrey Rolle, Fritz and Deborah Bootle, Deloris Lightbourne, Rosamae McIntosh, God-sister Cleola Sawyer, George and Louise Bonaby, Naomi and Edison Butler, Henry Duncombe and family, Christina Basden and family, Betty Van Lew and Williams family, Kelly and Chico Russell, Clarence Poitier, Teka, Ginet Rojas, family of the late Advilda Laing, Bishop Anthony Campbell Officers and Members at The Church Of God Of Prophecy Dundas Town Abaco, Bernice Lightbourne and family, Edgecombe, Saunders, Mills, McIntosh, Simms, Millers, Community families of Dundas and Murphy Town, Blackwood, Fire Road, Cooper’s Town and Grand Cay Abaco. Special Thanks to Pearline Rolle, Desirenne Smith, Meoshi Maynard, Marva Pratt, Keith McSweeney, Management and Staff at Restview Memorial Mortuary & Crematorium Limited, Community Nurses at Hawksbill Clinic, Nurse Cox, Kayshala Ramsey, EMS Department, Sgt. 2858 Lamano Bartlett. Please forgive us if we did not mention your name, it was not intentional and we appreciate all of your prayers and well wishes.

Viewing will be held at Kingdom Worship Center International, West Atlantic Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until Service time.