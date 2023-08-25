MS. GERALDINE LEVAUGHN WARD, age 60 years of # 5 Charles Chillingsworth Place and formerly of Dundas Town, Abaco died at her residence on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023.

She is survived by her Sister: Sylvia Smith; Nieces and Nephews: Claudette Ferguson, Kevan Ferguson, Marcia, Portia, Bradley, Randy Ferguson, Stacey Ann Basden, Marva, Joy, Andrea, Janice, Keva, Germaine, Meoshi, Patricia, Craig, Don, Chino, Terrance, Jeffery Cox, Hardden, Sonneth and Don Lockhart, Wendell Munnings; Brother-in-law: Joseph Ferguson and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and will be announce at a later date.