Funeral service for the late Geraline Otense Fisher Stalwart councillor affectionately called “Jerry” age 72 years of Odle Corner, off East Street and formerly of Lower Bogue, Eleuthera, Bahamas will be held on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady’s Roman Catholic Church, Young & Deveaux Street. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

Jerry was predeceased by her life long companion and best friend of 41 years: John Stafford Rahming, her parents: Nettie and Donald Fisher, Grandmothers: Viola Lowe Fisher and Una Ferguson, Brothers: Edward “Porky” Chestervide “Billy” and Royal Fisher, Randy, Hazel and Sidney Kelly and her Son: Dwayne Fisher Sr.

Left to cherish her precious memories are her Children & Their Spouse: Sophia, Danavier Fisher, Kervin Fisher of Richmond Virginia, Lavardo Sherman, Sharon Sherman, Satalla Fisher, Dr. Sarai Sears. Adopted Children: Kelcine (Greg) Evans, Charmine Smith Ferguson, Leonardo Anderson, Denise (Rodney) Deveaux Bain, Donell Romer, Cadmia Inniss, Colleen Ferguson, Anthony Dawkins, Dave Taylor, Brent Deveaux, Shavonne Davis, Leo and John Benjamin. Grandchildren: Sirrano Smith, Obranique & Angel Cash, Dasario Brennen, Da’Je Lightbourn, Kevin, Dwayne Jr., Delvin, Dominica, Davanya, Davonne, Davante and Khia Fisher, Kennrick, Brittnay, Branae and Brenton Sherman, Cadniqua Inniss, Garvieann Demeritte, Orthnell Charlton, Alexis Scott, Darryl & Darese Miller, and Cordell & Tyrell Curry, Tevan and Delron (Rambo) Inniss, C/O Nathario Hart, Nathaniel (Micahella) Hart, O’Niel Deveaux, Leander Bain and Antionette Duncunson and Jefferson Rolle. Great Grandchildren: Keyarri & Monniqua Fisher, Ky’Mari Cash and Andrea Gracie Bain, Sisters & Brothers & their Spouse: Rev. Dianna Ranger, Ruby “Stash” Kelly, Sherilyn (Julius) Fernander, Jerome Kelly Sr., Anthony, George Sr. (predeceased) Donna Fisher, Bishop Sanford (Essise) Fisher and Barbara Fleming all of Fort Pierce Florida, Stephine and Julie Dotton of Bimini. Aunts & Uncles: Joan Carey, Administrator Chrisfield Johnson, Fred Hunter, Sharon Frazier, Grand Aunt and Uncles: Carol Moss Young, Rev. Willie Moss and Vernon Duley Kelly.Nephews and Nieces: Michelle Johnson, Rhonda (Terrance) Evans of Atlanta Georgia, Jewel, Joette, and Jade Fernander, Antonia, Antionette, Antoneisha and Simone Fisher, Janelle, Judicka, and Inderia Kelly, Shakara Fisher, Elliot, Rayan, Laterio, Lavel, George, Kenneth, Rasherd, Jerome Kelly Jr, Ladon and Lavardo Wilmott, Donald, Fisher Sr., Farran and Franklyn Robinson Jr, Torsheik Ranger, Antonio, Jevin, Jason Eddicko, and Orlando, George Jr., Gevon and Gelexus (Donald Hamilton) Fisher. Godchildren: Shafickia Bain, Arthurann Clumer Glinton, Tanecia Cooper, Andrea Watkins, Ephraim Bethel, Tamara Davis Her Extended Family: Delchett Abigail (Osagie) Inniss-Asemota (Boston, MA), Valentino (Thomasina) Inniss (Orlando Florida), Cadmus Inniss, Tushante (Kim) Adam’s, Michelle Herbert, Franklin (Frankie) Betty, Narissa Horne and family of Richmond Virginia, Special Friends: Janice Johnson Gray, Sonia Archer, Levenia McKinney, Jennifer Stuart, Rosyalind Gordon, Christine Major, Ivy Maycock, Evelyn Hudson and Cheryl Carter. Other Relatives (Cousins) & Friends Include andchildren of the late John RahmingPaula, Dwight, Patricia (Mari), Randy (predeceased), Stephanie and Richard Rahming, Sis. Ena Albury, Jennifer Kelly, Flora Davis, Christine Allen, Dwight Thurston, Chereise Rolle, Jermaine Carey, Joseph Wemyss, Virginia, Tony, & Wendy Hunter, Judy Fisher Outten & Family, Terry Dames & Family, Donna Fisher & Family, Glen Fisher & Family, Terah Fisher McKinney, Tina Brown, Trevor Outten, Annamae Jones and Family, Viola Carey and family, Andrew Miller, Yorick Brooks, Natasha Miller, Mark & Chrisfield Johnson Jr., Elisha Dawkins, Brendalee Miller and family, Levenia McKinney and family, John (Diane) Williams, Carmette and Beverley Maycock, Lauryn Symonette, Brendon Colebrook and Family, Rose Taylor and family, Qide Mae Davis, Paige Maycock, Alice Duncombe and family, Debra Skippings and Family, Orlando Rudon, Orville (Christine) Turnquest, Beron Brennen, Stafford (Star) Turnquest, Marvette Henfield, Sharon Johnson, Julian (Monique) Wright, Jennifer Humes, Claudette Fowler, Stanley Larrimore, Mario (Tob) Ferguson, Paulette Ward, Steven Beckles, Tyrone Robinson, Ellan Johnson and family, Laverne Henfield and Family, Jarvis “Sweets” Clumer and family, Audrey Dean & Family, Nicola Stuart and family, Adanaca Rolle, Driskell and Carlis Davis, Rhonda (Rev. Trajean Jadorette), Dr. Judith Hall, Dr. Robert Roper, Michael Gordon, Hyacinth Farrington, Fletcher (Karen) Deveaux, Lady Ann Marie Davis, The Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie, Bishop Neil C. and Lady Patrice Ellis, Pastor Rickeno Moncur & Mount Tabor Church, Rev. Randy Hanna and family, Beverley Adderley & family, The Wendy’s Mackey Street Morning Crew, Sacred Heart 7am Mass family, St. Thomas Moore 7am Mass Family, Woman Auxiliary, The Golden Fire Crew, Llewelyn (Lelah) Lighbourne, Rosebud Greene and family, Kelsy & Melissa Lundy, Peter Turnquest and family (Eanes Jumper Corner), Lenord “Lenny”(Ilda) Tynes, Ricardo (Kim) Adderley, Naomi “Nana” Chipman & Family, Frankie (Lisa) Ambrose and Charms One family, Craig Sr. and Stacyann Walkine and the OutDoor Fitness Bahamas, Anthony Minna and Curtis Merz and the UBS Family, Tiffany & Mario Miller, George & Carla Henderson & Family, The Family of the late Godfrey & Louis Murphy, The Hield Family, The Turnquest Family, The family of the late Lorrian Evans, The family of the late Julia Pinder, The family of the late Dorothy Dottin, The family of the late Parcilia Bain, The family of the late William Francis, The family of the late Virgina Stuart, The family of the late Esther Rolle, The family of the late Ben Francis, Joe Jones and Family, Rev, Clarence Ellis and family, The entire community of Porgy Bay Bimini, The family of the late Margaret Stuart, The family of the late Irense Stuart, The family of the late Antoinette Bell, Cynthia Archer & the Archer & Albury Family, The family of the late Geneva Kelly, Gifford Moss & Family, Cyrene Pinder and family, Ann Taylor and family, Tina Christie, Sam (Joane) Williams & Family, Rochelle Morris and family, Sandra Jarrett and family, Angela Henfield, Kay Cunningham and Shareen Smith, Ericka Suckra and family, Gifford Barnette and family, The Women’s Branch of The Progressive Liberal Party, Progressive Liberal Party Stalwart Councillor, Our Lady’s Church Women’s Auxiliary, Management and Staff of The Antiquities, Monuments and Museum Corporation, The Community Pharmacy, Commissioner Clayton Fernander and The Royal Bahamas Police Force (CID/CRO), The City Of Richmond Virginia, Principal Lewis, Staff and children of The Centreville Primary School, The Albury, Cash, Neilly, Kelly Families all of Lower and Upper Bogue and Bluff Eleuthera, Thompson Lane, Strachan’s Corner, Fritz Line, Gibbs Corner, Odle Corner Family, & other relatives and friends are numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Celestial Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.