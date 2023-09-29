Funeral Service for the Late GERTRUDE ADDERLEY age 61 years of Lewis Yard, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith National Church of God Hawksbill, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Linward Knowles, assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Hunters Public Cemetery, Grand Bahama.

She is survived by her children: David and Myrynia (Ringya) Adderley; other children: Jeffery Joseph, Alberto (Doey), Franklyn Jr., Aaron, Rosalee, Dr. Antoinette Adderley, Lenor Adderley- Curry and Maxine Woodside; daughters-in-law: Austinque Adderley, Jenny Adderley and Towina Adderley; son-in-law: Keino Curry; brothers: Minister Finton Russell and Wayne Forbes; sisters: Maedene Russell Bowe; grandchildren: David Jr., Frankee, Rayne, Daniel and Devon; other grandchildren: Alberto Jr., Aaliyah, Alicia, Brooklyn and Franklyn II Adderley, Kamalika Frederick, Keino Curry Jr. and Aaron Adderley Jr.; aunts: Leotha Williams, Thelma Hield and Rejoina Rolle; sisters-in-law: Patrice Russell and Keva Forbes, Nellie Thompson, Portia Small, Sonia Smith, Brendalee Fenton, Beverley Armbrister, Patrice Adderley, Deborah Armbrister, Latasha Ferguson and Erma McPhee; brother-in-law: Steve and Patrick Ferguson; nieces: Joanna, Cassaundra Natasha, Maurissa, Tameika, Tawanna, Tamaira, Emilyann, Simone, Kadisha, Precious and Atashie Beneby; nephews: Donnie, Khasdon, Terrell, Krystyan and Ugochukwu Nnorom; grand nieces: Hannah, Sa’Rai and Londen; grand nephews: T’mari, Jayden, Joseph Jr., Jaymarni and Krystyan Jr.; godmother: Helen Lewis; god children: Jonelle and Johnique Poiter, Demetrius Russell and Tika; cousins: Simon, Barbara, Pamela, David, Phillip, Steven, Violet, Martha, Norma, Vernell, Ashwell, Karen, Delvin, Adsil, Dr. Cindy Dorsett, Robin, Carolyn, Jacqueline, Sidney, Austin Jr., Terrel, Quinton Sr., Ricardo, Feron, Derrick Rolle (Turks Island), Ruby, Gary, Milton, Keithlyn, Bryon, Debra, Keva, Michelle, Fletcher, Frank and Naomi, Celila, Crystal, Ardell, Linda, Alicia, Malachi, Raymond and Ella and Thomas; and a host of special relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Friendly Sunrise Burial Society Hall, Lewis Yard, Grand Bahama on Friday, September 29, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 pm and at the church on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.