Funeral Service for the late Gertrude Louise Swann Kelly age 76 years a resident of Sea Breeze Drive, will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Kingdom Life Church, 25 Chesapeake Road. Officiating will be Pastor Cedric Moss, assisted by Brother Lindon Nairn Cremation will follow.

Predeceased by her son: Brian Marvin Kelly, and her sister: Claudette Swann

Left to cherish her memory are her Granddaughter: Brickell M. Kelly; Grandson: Brian M. Kelly II (Tennessee, U.S.A.); Great-granddaughter: Sophia Kelly (Italy); Great-grandson: Brian M. Kelly III (Tennessee, U.S.A.)Two Sisters: Mrs. Beatrice N. Ferguson and Ms. Elizabeth Swann; Two Brothers: Mr. Andrew A. Swann and Mr. Bernard Swann; Best Friend and Confidant: Ms. Orien M. Williams; Nephews and their families: Dexter and Meyeline Swann, Wendy and Chet Rolé, Sr., Troy and Juanita Swann, Deon and Vivien Swann and Herman Swann, Sr., Devon Ferguson, Scott and Shavan Ferguson, Romeo Ferguson Jr., Rashad, and Tavald Swann, Courtney Swann, Renaldo, DeAngelo and Bernard Swann, Jr, Tenario Pratt, Kendrick and Leteko Rolle and Lorenzo Cash; Nieces and their families: Michelle and Glen Bain, Alexine and Pastor Cedric Moss, Denise and Thaddeus McPhee, Josephine and Jansen Coakley, Margo Swann, Loniece and Ricardo Miller, Alphanique and Charles Newbold, Brittany and James Weech, Jada and Toni Swann, Hattie Young, Brittany Ferguson, Kenva Martin and Latesha Rolle; Sister-in-law: Inez Gibson-Swann; Numerous grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grand nephews, Cousins and their families: Annie Mills and Family, Rita and Lake Gardiner, Prophetess Michelle and Terry Parker, Pastor Carol Skippings, Irish Hudson, Mary Durham, Margaret Skippings, Eloise Cooper, Rhoda Mortimer, Deborah Beneby, Elizabeth Cox, Naomi Knowles, Philip Smith, Kimberly Bodie, Gaynell Heastie, Shellyn Ingraham, Roberta Albury, Crystal Murray, Pastor Timothy and Deanne Johnson, Kaylisa and Dorlan Curtis, Shandra and Gerrad Sawyer, Latasha Claire; Godchildren: Tina Bowe, Desiree Clarke, Adalee Jones, Kendra Clarke, Christopher Kelly, Sandiera Kemp and Ethan Miller; Friends: Esther Clarke and family, Sonia Cox-Hamilton and family, Arie Mackey and family, Louise and Rachel Clarke and family, Brenda Heastie and family, Elsa Jones, Joan Lockhart Culmer and family, Sheryl Kelson Newbold and family, Dr. Joyous Pickstock and Family, Indira and Adrian Rolle and family, Tasha Cleare and family, Violet Storr and family, Pearly Mott and family, Wilhelmina Jopper, Albertha Farah and family, Atlene Gibbs and family, Sylvia and Cathy Baker, Patrice Miller and family, A.S.P. Ellie Miller and family, Roxbergh E. Williams and Denise Williams and family, Beulah Williams and Family, Wellington Hepburn and family, Deborah Anderson and family, Juan Williams and family, Donald and Brandy Williams and family, Elston Wallace and family, Elizabeth Hanna and family, Sabrina Smith and family, Bunny Ingraham and family, Kevin, Ashley, Alexis and Cameron Clarke, Jasper, Ellis Moss Jr, LaShanda Seymour and Family, Luther Major and family, Cecile Newry and Family, Carmen Bain and family, T.C. Dames and family, Bessie Bethel and family, Opal and Toby Adderley and family, Janet Lundy and family, Deborah King and family, Olga Butler and family, Lorenzo Knowles, Jean Culmer and family, Pastor Tim Johnson and family, The Seabreeze Drive Community, The Passport Office and The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Glen Beneby, Bishop Hulan Hanna and family, Cheryl Thompson-Cooper and family and many others too numerous to mention.

If your name was inadvertently omitted, it was not intentional. Please forgive us.

There will be No Viewing

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Butlers Funeral Home & Crematorium,

Ernest and York Streets.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks may be enforced.