Gertrude Vernita Turner, 86 yr., a resident of #7 Cordeaux Ave. East, died at her residence on Monday, July 25, 2022.

She is survived by her 3 daughters: Perrilee Turner of Boston, Massachusset, Evelyn Williams & Deborah Turner; 2 sons: Jefferson & Damian Turner; 12 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren & a host of other relatives & friends.