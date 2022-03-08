‘Get on with it’

Bahamas Crisis Centre Director Dr. Sandra Dean Patterson said yesterday she would support calling marital rape spousal sexual assault, so long as the behavior is criminalized and people are punished.

Dean Patterson was responding to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe’s statement that marital rape be called something other than rape.

Munroe said if the goal is to get convictions, “we better call it something other than rape”.

Dean-Patterson said, “I would support naming it spousal sexual assault and naming it as unacceptable behavior and criminal behavior and behavior for which there should be consequences.

“Unfortunately, it’s taken on a dimension that really has nothing to do with the behavior. I think people are talking about what happens in the bedroom and the sexual activities between the husband and the wife and that’s not what we are talking about.

“We are talking about forced sex, lack of respect, lack of care and lack of concern for your partner.

“Whether a man is doing it or a woman [is] doing it, it is wrong.”

Free National Movement Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis said Munroe’s suggestion sounds like the easy way out of the issue.

“I understand the point Mr. Munroe is making, but you have to remove the conditions from Section 15,” she said, referring to the Sexual Offenses and Domestic Violence Act.

Section 15 of the act speaks to the offense of sexual assault by a spouse and outlines that it can occur when a couple is going through a judicial separation.

She continued, “Sexual assault without consent is rape. It is what it is.

“The fact that we have another offense where we define sexual assault as intercourse without consent but seem to be playing chicken with calling it rape, that makes no sense.

“It seems to be trying to find the middle ground for those people who seem to be offended by the word rape.

“Guess what? Being raped is offensive. It is egregious.

“Sex is an intimate act and the fact that you would do that to somebody without their consent, particularly somebody you have gotten married to, that’s probably the most intimate relationship that you can have with another person.”

In Section 3 of the act, rape is defined as the act of any person not under 14 having sexual intercourse with another person who is not his spouse without consent; consent obtained by personating the spouse of that person; consent obtained by false representations; and without consent which has been extorted by threats of fear or bodily harm.

Barnett-Ellis, a lawyer, said the government can simply take an amendment to the act to Parliament tomorrow and be done with the issue.

“Just amend the section and call it rape rape, no matter who or what it is,” she said, noting that the section should also be made gender-neutral.

“By suggesting that we are going to create a new offense called marital rape, no. All we are saying is, having sex with anybody without their consent is rape.”

She added, “I understand the need and the desire to find a middle ground. I think it is a shame that this is the topic that we would seek to find a middle ground on because as the prime minister said, rape is rape.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis said last year that the issue was not a priority for his government, but he later said a national conversation on marital rape is needed.

When asked about the issue recently, he said, “Whether you call it marital or otherwise, rape is rape.”

Chair of the Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) Charlene Paul said yesterday the matter needs to be looked at from all sides and called on the government to act on the issue of violence against women.

“We’ve been held up because we’re just either going hard left or hard right, so you are not getting any traction,” she said when reached for comment.

“All you get is a moment of public discourse like now, inflammatory, but we get no traction.”

She said, “We have to sit down and look at it realistically and be willing to address the issues right up front and on the table and not hard-line…

“All the stakeholders have got to come to the table and put all the issues on the table and take away the emotions and look at it properly and fully.

“…By the time [a woman reaches] to bring a charge against her husband, that marriage [already] basically over.

“Any man who wants to lay claim to the wife he has as a husband, then also has to acknowledge the responsibility to love his wife and to be willing to lay his life down for his wife.”

In 2017, UN Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women Dubravka Simonovic said the The Bahamas was out of step with the UN’s Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) as it has failed to criminalize all forms of marital rape.

The Bahamas ratified the convention in October 1993.

The Minnis administration promised to address the issue but never did.

When he addressed the Progressive Liberal Party’s men’s branch on Sunday, Munroe sought to outline the legal considerations regarding criminalizing marital rape.

“When we engage this debate, it should be in this fashion: What behavior are we wanting to outlaw? After we define what behavior we want to outlaw, we can write it down and you can come up with any name to call it. But if you call it rape, in the modern-day Bahamas, it will have a very low conviction rate,” Munroe said.

Dean-Patterson said she understood where Munroe was coming from.

“I think what we have to recognize, and I guess that’s what he’s saying, the behavior or the action of forced sex in a marriage is wrong, it’s criminal, it’s not acceptable and, in fact, it is a sin,” she said.

“We need to stop that. We need to name it and we need to say that’s not behavior that happens in a healthy marriage and there should be consequences for it.

“The big problem is the confusion between sexual activity that happens in a marriage and sexual violence, because what we’re talking about is sexual violence; you’re talking about force without the person’s consent.

“So, it is true that countries that have enforced marital rape, when you go back to them five years later or 10 years later, you don’t find many convictions. That is really because there is a lot of secrecy, there is a lot of embarrassment and there is a lot of shame. So, most times, the victim of sexual violence in a marriage don’t talk about it except maybe with their doctor. They go in with these horrendous gynecological injuries.

“What happens is, in the end, the damage that happens to that victim from this continuous sexual violence and sexual assault in the marriage ends the marriage.”