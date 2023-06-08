Gevon Moss returned to presidency

In his third and final term of eligibility, Anglican Church Men (ACM) President Gevon Moss has lofty goals, one of which is to improve the ACM and bring real impact to the community.

Moss was returned to the presidency of the ACM during their 49th Annual ACM Conference AGM held in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands (TCI), June 1-4.

He said he felt good being returned after beating back a challenge for the leadership.

“I feel good that the body as a whole renewed its confidence in my capacity to lead a multi-generational body across two countries,” said Moss.

“I had to beat an opposition – even doing a great job.”

He described the election as “interesting”.

“It was interesting because one normally thinks if one is doing a great job that the body would say let this guy finish his last term, but there was a thought that I would be challenged and that it would be good for the democratic process.”

Also elected to the three-year term were Ken Major, vice president; Erald Thompson, treasurer; Darius Ferguson, assistant treasurer; Durante Charlow, secretary; and Brian Brown, chaplain.

As The Bahamas celebrates 50 years of independence, and the ACM gears up for its 50th year, Moss said he wants the body to go “big”.

On his agenda, his improvement of the ACM, uppermost of which will be recruitment across the diocese of 50 new members through 2024.

One of the first newest members, Jamell Robinson, minister of infrastructure, housing and planning, TCI. Robinson was “jacketed” by Diocesan Bishop Laish Boyd.

Moss also has plans to evaluate ways to fundraise to remove the dependence on branch dues; work on creating an unforgettable 50th conference; ensure that at the council and branches they spend more time on biblical reflection; place greater focus on testimonials from brothers and improving their spiritual walk; organize a health fair; continue to build their skills bank and content for their website; expand their social media presence; and reestablish Family Island branches that are inactive or not as active.

Moss said he believes his preliminary vision are realistic goals for the next year.

His vision also includes impacting the parishes and other organizations by continuing to provide support to parishes across the diocese with facility and maintenance needs; continue to build a relationship with the ACW, partnering for impact; continue to contribute to the Diocesan Council and AMWI; host several cluster events and retreats in the islands that will impact the ACM branches on New Providence; and create an ACM Volunteer Day during which ACM’s are attached to a non-profit for assistance service.

As far as community impact, Moss said his goal is to encourage the donation of 50 pints of blood to the Blood Bank three times per year; help the diocese transition the Insight Program into a radio and virtual show; identify 50 boys to enter into an intensive and hopefully impactful boys to men program; and host a speaker series on men’s issues, providing in-person and virtual connectivity, and culminate with a phenomenal speaker at the 50th conference.

“We want, at the end of the day, to see impact,” said Moss.

As he begins his final term, in his president’s report, Moss spoke to their previous achievements which included the establishment of the St. Christopher Anglican Church Branch, visit to All Saints Church’s Branch on Crooked Island, establishment of the council’s skills bank, and support to the Insight Program. He also spoke to the recognition of boy’s achievements at St. John’s College and St. Anne’s High School.

During the AGM, Stan Hartling, developer and philanthropist, challenged the delegates to continue to work despite challenges, and to take up the mantle in mentoring young men.

The conference, which was held under the theme “No branch can bear fruit by itself”, closed with a procession of witness and church service at St. Monica at which Boyd was the celebrant and preacher.