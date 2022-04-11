GG still in hospital

Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith, who was admitted into Doctors Hospital last Thursday, remained in hospital yesterday, Press Secretary Clint Watson said.

“He continues to rest comfortably,” Watson said.

The governor general, 85, traveled to Eleuthera last Thursday to attend an event at P.A. Gibson Primary School.

During the visit, he felt unwell and was seen by a physician at a local clinic. He was later airlifted to New Providence and admitted to Doctors Hospital.