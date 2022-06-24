GGYA, in conjunction with Atlantis, to stage charity golf event

Under the distinguished patronage of Governor General Sir Cornelius A. Smith, and Lady Clara Smith, the Governor General’s Youth Awards (GGYA) in conjunction with Atlantis, Paradise Island, is proud to stage the 20th Annual Duke of Edinburgh Cup Bahamas Semifinals Charity Golf Tournament at Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island this weekend.

The weekend of activities will include a golf clinic for students of the GGYA at Ocean Club Golf Course at 10 a.m. on Saturday, a networking cocktail reception and presentation of awards to legacy sponsors at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and the Duke of Edinburgh Cup Bahamas Semifinals Charity Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The GGYA’s primary fundraising event is the tournament, and the full proceeds impact approximately 2,000 GGYA students across The Bahamas, supporting meaningful programs under four pillars: voluntary service, skill development, physical recreation and adventurous journey.

“Here in The Bahamas, we value the support and sponsorship of the private sector, in particular Atlantis and civic sponsors in order to support our young people. This funding goes a long way in ensuring that our program can be accessed by young people throughout The Bahamas, in particular by students from public schools, and young people in communities where they don’t have the funding or the support in order to carry out these activities,” said GGYA National Director Jacquetta Lightbourne-Maycock.

“We provide opportunities for young people to develop themselves so that they could learn about themselves and pursue their interests, set goals, and work toward achieving those goals. It’s an invaluable lesson because it’s a lesson that goes beyond the classroom. These are the lessons that teach them about life and more importantly, it teaches them about themselves, and about things that they enjoy.”

The GGYA helps to develop universal life skills, complementing students’ formal education.

Teams of four persons could be entered in the tournament through sponsorship and interested persons or companies could contact Vice President of Public Affairs and Special Projects, Atlantis Viana Gardiner at e-mail address viana.gardiner@atlantisparadise.com for more information. Interested persons or companies could also choose to sponsor a hole or donate in any amount.

Gardiner said, “We understand their vision of taking young people and training them into adults that we would like our young people to become. We seek to leverage our relationship in the community through the GGYA.”

During this year’s tournament, Atlantis and the GGYA will honor sponsors who have a legacy tradition of supporting the GGYA fundraiser during the reception and legacy award presentation.

Participants and winners are eligible for many gifts and prizes including an all-expense paid trip to England for the Duke of Edinburgh Cup Finals (first and second); a multitude of weekend packages, Aquaventure passes and dining prizes at Atlantis, Paradise Island; a 2022 Mercedes C- Class Sedan Hole-in-One Prize (donated by Tyreflex Star Motors); dazzling men and ladies prizes donated by John Bull; round-trip tickets on Western Air; delights donated by Graycliff Cigars and Chocolatiers; and many more.