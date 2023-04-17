Giants take both BBF national titles

Just like they did in the New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) two weeks ago, the Commonwealth Bank Giants and the Your Essential Store (YES) Giants emerged as champions, this time on the national stage in the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s National Championships.

The championships were held on Saturday at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

The Commonwealth Bank Giants secured the title in division one by taking down Abaco’s Showtime Ballers, 107-89. In division two action, the YES Giants easily disposed of Grand Bahama’s Just Run, 110-76.

The Commonwealth Bank Giants got out the gate very strong as they went up 16-6 in the first four minutes of their game against the Showtime Ballers. Led by Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jackson Jacob, who was aggressive early on in the game, they took command early. Jacob finished with a team-high 26 points in that game. Four other Giants players scored in double digits.

The Giants took a 40-28 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Ballers had some fire in them as they were able to storm back and take a lead at the 3:15 mark of the second quarter on a Brandon Meadows three-point shot. They went up 47-46 at that point. It was their first lead of the game. Meadows ended the game with 24 points and seven rebounds and was named the best defensive player of the mini tournament.

Commonwealth Bank Giants head coach Perry Thompson Jr. said he had rotation problems in that second quarter.

“Time got us as we played eight minutes a quarter and then we played 10 minutes in the championship game,” Thompson said. “It messed up with my rotation as I left my starters on too long. The starters got a break in that quarter and started the third quarter and that was the big difference of the game.”

The Giants took a 57-52 lead at the intermission. The game stayed close in the third quarter as the Ballers kept within reach. The quarter ended 80-73 in favor of the Giants.

The fourth quarter started off slow for the out-of-town guests. The Giants came out strong and took a 96-81 lead at the halfway mark of the fourth period. The Ballers finally ran out of steam and the Giants pulled away and won the game.

The Ballers were led by national team player Godfrey Rolle Jr. who had a game-high 28 points.

The Giants won the battle on the boards, 69 to 46.

Bimini’s CJ Sears was named as the offensive player of the tournament.

Division II

The YES Giants had four players in double digits, led by MVP Matthew Saunders who scored 18 points. He added five rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes on the floor.

Brandon Strachan had 16 points, Touretue Cartwright had 15 points and defensive player of the tournament Anderias Black had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds to go with three blocks and a steal.

Head coach for the YES Giants Perry Thompson Sr. said that his squad was up to the challenge.

“Conditioning has always been one of the things that we strive on. We were able to scout the guys,” Thompson said. “We wanted to apply pressure and control the flow of the game from the jump ball. We stuck with the game plan that gave us a big lead.”

Leading the way for the Grand Bahama side was offensive player of the tournament Antwan Bevans with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Giants held a comfortable lead of 53-30 at the end of the first half. They outscored their opponent, 29-15, in the second quarter.

At the end of the third quarter, the Giants held a comfortable 80-55 advantage.

The Giants kept playing competitive basketball and outscored their counterparts in the fourth, 30-21.

An elated Thompson said he was happy that they were able to get their sponsor a title.