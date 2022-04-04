Giants teams advance to NPBA finals

The Commonwealth Bank Giants got 29 points from Jackson Jacob as they stayed perfect on the season while advancing to the championship in the New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) Division I. They breezed past the Breezes High Flyers, 95-82, to win that semifinal series two games to none and move on to the championship.

In division two action, the Your Essential Store (YES) Giants blew out the Asphalt Maintenance Pirates, 120-82, to win that semifinal series 2-0, as basketball action continued for the first time this weekend since the arrival of COVID-19 in the country forced a stoppage in March of 2020.

Both close-out games were played at the A.F. Adderley Gymnasium on Saturday night after a two-year hiatus.

The High Flyers got blown out on Thursday, 89-62, by the Giants. With their backs against the wall, the High Flyers competed on Saturday. In the first quarter, the High Flyers were able to come out strong and even took a slim 22-18 lead after one.

In the second quarter, the lead changed several times before the game was tied at 41 points. Jacob converted a Michael Bain steal to a jump shot to give his team a 43-41 at the half.

The Giants turned up the intensity in the third quarter. They had an 8-2 run in the first three minutes of the third quarter to take a 51-43 lead. It soon turned to a 10-point lead, 55-45. The Giants went into the fourth quarter with a 70-62 lead on a 27-21 third-quarter advantage.

The High Flyers tried to come back in the fourth quarter but the Giants pushed back and did not relinquish the lead even when it was down to just one point.

It was a very even game on the statistics sheet. The Giants shot the ball better at 43 percent compared to the High Flyers’ 38 percent and they won the rebounds battle with a 55-46 advantage.

Bain was a force for the Giants with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to go with three steals. The High Flyers had five players in double digits, led by Jeremy Neely with 19 points.

Now, the Giants await the winner between the Discount Distributors Rockets and the University of The Bahamas (UB) Mingoes series. The Rockets lead that series 1-0. The second game of that series played yesterday, but no score was available up to press time.

In the division two matchup, the YES Giants did not hold back and put the other two teams on notice. In their second game against the Pirates, they never trailed. They won the first matchup on Thursday, 94-76.

Two minutes into the second game, the YES Giants led 8-2. That lead quickly went up to 23-9 with 4:50 left in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the lead went up to 20 points as the YES Giants led 38-18.

If it was not a foregone conclusion by the end of the first quarter, the YES Giants went on to lead by 30 at the half, 64-34.

The YES Giants led by as much as 50 points in the game. They shot a blistering 52 percent from the field and held the Pirates to just 37 percent shooting. The YES Giants were dominant with 62 points in the paint. They also had 23 steals to go with 61 rebounds compared to the Pirates’ 43 rebounds.

Dylan Musgrove led the YES Giants with 28 points. He got help from Anderias Black, who finished with 17 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Kamal Murphy led the way for the Pirates with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists.

With the series now in the books, the YES Giants will wait to see who wins the matchup between the Sun Oil Rockets and the Leno Eagles Nest. The Rockets lead that series 1-0. Game two of that series was played last night, but no score was available up to press time.

The NPBA Finals is set to get underway this week.