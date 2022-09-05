Gibbs places 11th in 50m free; Forbes 12th in 50m fly

Bahamian junior swimmer Rhanishka Gibbs swam in her second semifinal at the FINA (International Swimming Federation) World Junior Championships on Saturday, and finished 11th overall in the girls 50 meters (m) free. Nigel Forbes also swam in a semifinal race, and powered his way to a 12th place finish overall in the boys 50m butterfly on Friday.

Gibbs swam out of lane two in the second semifinal of that event at the VIDENA Aquatics Center in Lima, Peru. She got a great reaction time off the blocks and ended up swimming a personal best time of 26.68 seconds. She finished fifth in her heat and 11th overall. The first four swimmers in her heat were able to qualify for the final, and the top qualifier for the final came from her heat – Italian Matilde Biagiotti who clocked 25.36 seconds.

Gibbs came into the semifinals with the 14th fastest time, clocking 26.99 seconds in the seventh heat in the 50m free preliminaries. Keianna Moss finished tied for 23rd overall when she had a personal best time of 27.70 seconds in heat number nine.

Forbes was able to touch the wall with a new personal best of 24.71 seconds, swimming in lane eight in the first semifinal. He placed seventh in his semifinal heat that had four swimmers advancing to the final.

Entering the final with the fastest time of 23.53 seconds was the Czech Republic’s Daniel Gracik. However, it was Portugal’s Diogo Matos Ribeiro who won the gold in the final with a new junior world and championships record time of 22.96 seconds.

Forbes was an alternate for the semifinals on after finishing 17th in the preliminaries with a time of 25.12 seconds. He was able to swim in the semis after one of the top 16 finishers was unable to swim.

Also swimming in the boys 50m fly prelims was Marvin Johnson. He finished 35th overall with a time of 26.06 seconds.

There has been four times that a Bahamian has been featured in a semifinal at these championships which is a step in the right direction for the Bahamas Aquatics Federation. Making the first semifinal was Gibbs in the girls 50m breaststroke on Tuesday. She finished 14th overall with a time of 33.46 seconds. Two days later, Johnson was able to make the semifinals of the boys 50m freestyle in which he placed 13th. The Grand Bahamian posted a time of 23.39 seconds.

Forbes and Johnson were back in action in the pool on Saturday in the boys 100m free. It was Forbes who touched the wall the fastest out of the two when he posted a time of 52.29 seconds. The 17-year-old posted splits of 24.82 and 27.47 seconds to place 30th overall. Johnson swam a time of 52.95 seconds to finish 39th overall. His splits were 25.34 and 27.61 seconds.

Ribeiro had the fastest time heading into the semis – 48.67 seconds.

In the girls 100m butterfly, Gibbs and Moss swam to make the semifinals. Both swam out of heat three with Moss in lane three and Gibbs out of lane two. In the end, it was Moss who had the fastest time when she stopped the clock at 1:05.31 to place 22nd overall. She clocked splits of 30.34 and 34.97 seconds. Gibbs had to settle for 35th as she touched the wall in 1:09.87 with splits of 30.54 and 39.33 seconds.

Japanese Mizuki Hirai had the fastest time of 59.90 seconds going into the semifinals.

Erald Thompson III and Emmanuel Gadson were in the pool for the boys 50m breaststroke. Thompson placed 20th overall with a time of 30.17 seconds while Gadson posted 31.45 seconds to finish 31st overall.

Serbia’s Uros Zivanovic Uros posted the fastest time heading into the semifinals – 28.30 seconds.

Other than Forbes and Johnson, Moss, Thompson and Gadson were in action on Friday. Moss placed 23rd overall in the girls 50m fly with a time of 31.42 seconds. Gadson and Thompson swam the boys 200m breast. Gadson placed 18th overall with a time of 2:27.50 and Thompson placed 32nd in 2:38.53.

Sunday was the last day of the FINA World Junior Championships.