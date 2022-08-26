HomeNews

Gibson drops charges against businessman

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email August 26, 2022
222 Less than a minute

Adrian Gibson, the former executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, today dropped charges against a businessman he claimed defamed him.

Gregory Miller, a contractor, was accused of defaming Gibson after his company Apex Construction wasn’t given a contract by the corporation despite submitting the lowest bid.

After the contracts were awarded, Miller was accused of transferring $200 to Gibson’s bank account online and defaming him while he was a guest on the Jones and Co TV show.

At a hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, Gibson said that he had forgiven Miller was no longer interesting in pursuing the case.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email August 26, 2022
222 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of Village Road Improvement Project to be completed by November

Village Road Improvement Project to be completed by November

August 26, 2022
Photo of Dismal exam results persist

Dismal exam results persist

August 26, 2022
Photo of Miller blasts PLP ‘hogs’

Miller blasts PLP ‘hogs’

August 26, 2022
Photo of Dead fish line beach at Delaporte

Dead fish line beach at Delaporte

August 26, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker