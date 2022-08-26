Gibson drops charges against businessman

Adrian Gibson, the former executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, today dropped charges against a businessman he claimed defamed him.

Gregory Miller, a contractor, was accused of defaming Gibson after his company Apex Construction wasn’t given a contract by the corporation despite submitting the lowest bid.

After the contracts were awarded, Miller was accused of transferring $200 to Gibson’s bank account online and defaming him while he was a guest on the Jones and Co TV show.

At a hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, Gibson said that he had forgiven Miller was no longer interesting in pursuing the case.