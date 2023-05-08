Gibson files constitutional motion seeking to stop trial

Adrian Gibson, the embattled former executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation, has filed a constitutional motion aimed at stopping his corruption trial.

The Long Island MP is accused of enriching himself by over $1.25m through contracts awarded by the Water and Sewerage Corporation during his tenure as chairman.

Gibson argues that he’s prejudiced in his defence and that the intended prosecution should be stayed.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Bethell is expected to hear arguments on the constitutional motion on Wednesday.