Gibson’s trial to begin on Monday

The corruption trial of FNM MP Adrian Gibson is set to begin on Monday after the Court of Appeal dismissed a second constitutional motion seeking a permanent stay of the proceedings on Friday.

The Court of Appeal found that Gibson’s appeal had no merit and promised to give a written decision at a date to be announced.

Gibson’s lawyer Murrio Ducille KC had claimed that his right to a fair trial had been violated because he wasn’t allowed to elect his trial venue—the Supreme Court or the Magistrate’s Court.

Gibson is charged with Elwood Donaldson, Rashae Gibson, Jerome Missick, Peaches Farquharson and Joann Knowles.