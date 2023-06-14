Gibson’s trial will proceed 

The corruption trial of Long Island Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson will proceed after a stay granted by the Court of Appeal was lifted yesterday.

Gibson is accused of receiving $1.1 million in kickbacks from contracts awarded by the Water and Sewerage Corporation while he served as its executive chairman under the former administration.

Gibson and five others were supposed to be tried last month. However, Gibson’s lawyer, Murrio Ducille KC, filed a constitutional motion aimed at permanently stopping the trial.

Ducille alleged that his client would be prejudiced in his defense if the prosecution’s principal witness, Alexandria Mackey, were allowed to testify virtually from Florida.

He also alleged that he had not been given adequate facilities to prepare his defense because of the prosecution’s failure to disclose material requested by the defense.

The trial judge, Cheryl Grant-Thompson, on May 18 impaneled a nine-member jury to hear the case after she dismissed Gibson’s constitutional motion.

The Court of Appeal on May 22 issued a temporary stay of the trial until the appeals were determined.

The court after hearing arguments from Ducille dismissed the appeal. The reasons for the dismissal will be delivered at a later date.

During the appeal, Ducille abandoned his grounds relating to Mackey testifying virtually.

The prosecution has abandoned its request for Mackey to testify via video-link and said that she will travel to The Bahamas for her trial.

Ducille argued that the trial judge was wrong to allow the prosecution to disclose documents days before the trial was set to commence, making it difficult for him to prepare his defense.

In response, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier said that the case law said that disclosure and discovery were continuous.

Frazier said that Ducille could have asked for an adjournment to give him time to review the materials, but instead he chose to file a constitutional motion, which she described as an abuse of the court’s process.

Ducille filed the appeal on behalf of Gibson, Jerome Missick and Joann Knowles.

Elwood Donaldson, the former general manager at Water and Sewerage, had also appealed the judge’s decision. However, his lawyer, Ian Cargill, withdrew his appeal yesterday.

The remaining defendants, Peaches Farquharson and Rashae Gibson, did not participate in the appeal.