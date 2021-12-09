Death Announcement

Min. Gilbert Collie Black, age79yrs a resident of #24 Australia Ave, Elizabeth Estates, died at his residence on Sunday, December 5th 2021.

He is survived by his Wife: Viola Black; Son: Gilbert Jr; Daughters: Vernica Ryan, Valencia Black & Vilda Chipman; 5 Grandchildren; Brothers: Ecklin Williamson & Byron Collie; Sisters: Dr. Janet Patterson-Curtis, Rev. Dr. End Garett, Amelia Collie, Naomi Collie & Joyce Dickey; numerous other relatives and friends including: Kwame Ryan, Leander Chipman & Lakeisha Black.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.