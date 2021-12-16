Final Rites and Burial for the late Mr. Giovanni Schovoni Thompson Age 47 yrs, a resident of Sandilands Village, will be held on Tuesday December 21st 2021, 11:00 am. at Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road, Officiating will be Pastor Preston Collins, assisted by Other Ministers of the Gospel

Left to mourn his passing, are his loving and devoted parents: Harris and Dorothy Thompson. Daughters: Giani and Shavana Grandson: Luca Sister: Doreen Dean Brothers: Harris Jr (Marissa), Dwight (Shandia), Rolando (Shakeia), Jasper (Diane), Valon (Lavern) Thompson. Sister-in-law: Shantell Thompson Adoptive Brothers: Jay “White Boy” Dean of Jupiter Florida, Arnold Brown, Michael “nine” Rolle, Jermaine Burrows, Kerry Baker, Antonio St Charles, Robert Forbes, Lloyd Reid. Aunts: Patsy, Veronica, Tency, and Marilyn Dean, Delores Dean of Brandon Florida. Garnell Gregory, Helena, Geneva and Bernice Pinder, Mary Merizier, Vernie Johnson, Donna and Sylvia Sweeting, Beulah McDonald. Uncles: Decker Thompson, Trevor and John Pinder of Deep Creek Eleuthera, Garnet and James Pinder, Willie John, James Sweeting, Maurice Merizier, Sam Dean of Brandon Florida, Leroy Dean of Arthurs Town Cat Island, George Dean and Prince Stubbs of Nassau, Nevel McDonald and Kevon Stubbs of Freeport Grand Bahama. Grand Aunts and Grand Uncles: Fritz/Clara Stubbs of Dumfries Cat island, Ruthmae Rolle, Samuel/Magalene Martin, Alphonso Stubbs. Nieces: Shannon, Shiann/Shirann Smith, Rokiska, Diamond, Tinazenae, Shakhia, Neveah, Violet, Jayla, Tonisha Thompson and Crystal Belle. Nephews: Vinardo, Keenan, Dwight Jr., Rolando Jr, Dillon, Jasper Jr, Rashad, Jamere, Darius, Jamine Jr, Jayden and Kyle Thompson. Grand Nieces/Nephew Iyana Eaton, Sydnee Smith, Dha’nihya, Lyiah Usher, Kyle Wilson Jr, Kayden. Special Friends: Numerous cousins including Lynette and Cleophas Storr, Deneka Knowles, Vanessa Fulger, Garson and Taynel Dean, Owenique Gregory, Veronique Scott, Tristan, Tonia and Caron Ferguson, Ashley Dean of Brandon Florida, Maria and Pedro Heild, Desiree Bain, Leroy Jr, Antoine, Sherise, Rashid, Laquentin, Candia, Georgette, Darion and Shavon Dean, Sheniqua Johnson, Treco Anderson, Ladecia Mackey, Don, Delano and Toni Sweeting, Kirstin Musgrove, Jency Mae, Gwendolyn, Troy, Ian Johnson/ Johnique, Joanette, Johnnecia, Trevor Jr. Trevonya, Trevon, Tarae, Caitlin, Jemico, Garnitra, Garnisha, Adama Thompson. Sammy, Lisa, Keeshi, Donnalee, Wilton, Iva, Deanza. The children of the late Merlese Butterfield and Talmedge Thompson. A host of other relatives and friends including Special friends Trillion and Carla Neeley, Deandra Hanna, Charon Thompson/Family, The Butler, Smith, Burrows/ Bonaby families of Ruthlyn Avenue, Gwen Collins and family, Aubriet, Olvide, Guerda, Wilindah, and Mycka Joseph. David Darling and Family, Patrice Delancy, Alex Sears, The Stubbs, Dean, Miller, Thompson, Farrington and Anderson families. Dr Sidney Smith, Owen Gregory, The communities of Arthurs Town Cat Island and Deep Creek Eleuthera, Eaton Road Yellow Elder, Rutland Avenue South Beach. Godrey Cunningham and Don Hunt. Government High School Class of 1992, friends from Atlantis. May his soul rest in peace

The body will repose at the Chapel of the Saints Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary and Crematorium, #84 Blue Hill Rd. from 10.00 am on Monday until 4:00 pm