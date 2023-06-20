Girls-only soccer camp returns for second year

Veteran soccer coaches Mary and Donnie Knowles of Freeport are the organizers of the Grand Bahama Girls’ Soccer Camp, which began on Monday at the YMCA Field and runs until June 23.

“This year, we have two college coaches joining us for the camp sessions. Coach Eric Dobrzanski from Florida International University (FIU) (Division 1) and Scott Carswell from Eastern Florida State College (Junior College),” Mrs. Knowles said.

According to FIU’s website, Dobrzanski is a proven developer of high-level student athletes. He joined FIU after spending two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Lynn University after spending 10 seasons as the head women’s soccer coach at Johnson & Wales University, Miami.

Carswell is in his fourth year as head coach of the Eastern Florida State College women’s soccer team and, in 2021, led the program to its first NJCAA Division I National Championship title.

“I know the information and skills these coaches share with the girls will be beneficial,” Mrs. Knowles said.

Mary and Donnie Knowles believe it is also important for the young players to see Bahamian college student athletes who will be assisting with camp sessions.

“We have a number of local college athletes, who are home on summer break, and two youth coaches, who will be leaving next month on soccer scholarships, that have volunteered to coach the girls with us,” Mrs. Knowles said.

The two young coaches are Freeport resident Giselle Laing, who will be heading to Louisiana Christian University, and Jamario Charles from Eight Mile Rock, who will be going to Jacksonville College in Texas.

Louisiana Christian University is a private Baptist university in Pineville, Louisiana. It enrolls 1,100 to 1,200 students. It is affiliated with the Louisiana Baptist Convention.

Jacksonville College in Texas is also a private Christian Junior College that provides Christ-centered teaching and training that prepares students to lead meaningful lives that transform the world.

Mary said that seeing and hearing from college students from their own communities can be the extra motivation the young players need.

The first all-girls camp last year attracted 64 young players.

This year’s camp has a Women’s World Cup theme as the events of Women’s World Cup start today and continue until August 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The veteran soccer coach alongside her husband has been organizing and coaching girls’ soccer programs for more than 20 years.

The duo co-founded the Grand Bahama Girls’ Soccer Development Program, and continue to support the YMCA Soccer Program, and assist and volunteer with coaching players wherever needed.

Mrs. Knowles believes the camp sessions will prepare the young female players for the GB Girls’ Soccer Development League which is on tap to begin the end of September.

Interested players may register at Town and Country Maintenance or contact Mary Knowles at 352-3641.