Final Rites and Burial for the late Ms. Girlyn Adalphia Evans Age 72 yrs, a resident of Davis Street, Fox Hill, Nassau, Bahamas, will be held on Saturday May 14th 2022, 1:00 pm. at Church of God Auditorium Joe Farrington Road, Nassau, Bahamas, Officiating will be Dr. Mauro Luiz of The Universal Church Bahamas, and Cremation is being held

Girlyn was predeceased by her mother Joyce Scott, Father- Aston Kirlew, Stepmother Ermine Kirlew, Stepfather Harry Scott, brothers Izette Kirlew and Ian Scott.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her:

One Daughter: Angela Ferguson

One Adopted Daughter: Jenessa “Terry” Ferguson

One Adopted Son: Richard “Vardo”Jones (Godson)

Ten Brothers: Beswick Thorpe, Enel McLeod (Ethel), Linval Cohonne (Winnifred), Devon Scott (Edith), David Scott, Lloyd Kirlew, Eli Kirlew, Bernard Kirlew, Martell Kirlew and Oral Kirlew.

Six Sisters: Norma Kirlew, Melrose Cameron, Jean Anderson, Elaine Christian, Carmen Kirlew –Greene and Myrna Golding

Four Grandchildren: DeAngelo- Jean, Garnece- Amrielle , Aubyn -Garth, Ainsworth- Alem.

Adopted Grandchildren: Raegan and Philese Jones

Five Stepgrandchildren: Kara Johnson-McIntosh, Gareth Jarvain Ferguson, Jermaine Bethel, Hakeem Ferguson and Mikhila Ferguson

Eight Stepdaughters: Theresa and Joy Evans, Dahlia Mcleod-Nelson, Juliett McLeod-Simpson, Denise Miller, Marcia Evans Rolle and Diane Evans

Two Stepsons: Errol Mcleod and Sterling Evans

A host of nieces including: Sophia Darville (Mark), Tanisha Kirlew, Crystal Scott, Althea and Cinthia Cohoone.

A host of nephews including: Lionel, Linval Jr. Cohoone, Michael (Charlene), Ricky and Cordell Kirlew, Mark McLeod, Tatyano and Alex Carlyle Scott.

Grand Nieces and Nephews including: Marlia and Somaria Darville, Fiona, Ariel, Michael Jr, Miya, Aiden and Tyra Kirlew, Omar Brown and Aaron Lamm.

A host of Great-grandnieces and Great-grandnephews including : Rasjard and Rasjanae McIntosh

Other Loving Family and Friends including: Cedric Munnings and Family;, Desmond Seymour and Family; Garth and Terry Ferguson and Family, Helen Dean and Family; Delrita Jones and Family, Noralyn Ferrier and Family, Oralee Major and Family; Euphemie “Marcia” Washington and Family, Nicoleene “Dulcie”Deal and family; Christopher Williams and Family, Natasha Jones, Tanya, Tamika and Tamara Rolle, Sherelle Johnson and Family, Nikia Williams and Family, Mario Smith, Shantell Ferguson and Rio Williams, Ms Gloria of Davis Street and Family, Ms Marie of Ambrister Street and Family ,Jenniemae Albury and Family, Sylvia Mckenie and her Mother and Family, Maxine Cox and Family, Pastor Mauro Luiz, Pastor Eric Thomas & The Universal Church of God in The Bahamas, Bishop Tony and Nancy Hanna and Family, Pastor Anthony Darville and Central Baptist Church, Pastor Dr. Ivan Butler and Kemp Rd Ministry, the Fox Hill Community Family , the Pinewood Gardens Community Family, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

The family wishes to apologize to anyone whose name has been inadvertently overlooked. Please forgive us, it was by no means intentional and we do appreciate you.

The body will repose at the Chapel of the Saints Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary and Crematorium, #84 Blue Hill Rd. from 10.00 am on Friday until 4:00 pm and on Saturday at the church from 12:00 pm until service time.