Give God praise and glory  

For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will perform this. – Isaiah 9:6-7



Days away and the celebration of God’s wonderful gift to m mankind, his only begotten son, Jesus Christ, will be celebrated with songs, hymns and the preaching of the Word in churches, far and near.

The mandate of a prophet is to be able to foretell happenings and events in the future – happenings that will edify the soul or condemn evil deeds and actions. And in our text today prophet Isaiah is not stroking egos of what one will receive or who one will meet or live or drive, but the good news of salvation for a world steeped in sin. Nor is the prophecy only for family, friends and lovers, but the whole world stands to benefit if accepted. Joy to the world, the Lord is come, let earth receive her king.

Recently I was in the office of a renowned pastor, and during our conversation his cellular phone rang and he answered it because the number was one of his associates. He was calling to say his only daughter and child had called to say she was pregnant and the test showed that it was a male. What excitement for a first-time grandfather!

Seven hundred plus years in the Book of Isaiah’s prophecy, in an obscure village, to a virgin maid of lowly parentage and humble beginnings, being startled by the presence of an angel directly from the “battlement of glory, with a personal message – You, Mary of the city of Nazareth are the chosen one to be the mother of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!

Wow! Imagine the power of the message concealed within the corner of her heart, but bursting forth with praise and gratitude.

“And Mary said, my soul doth magnify the Lord.

“And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my savior.

“For he hath regarded the low estate of his handmaiden: for, behold, from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed.

“For he that is mighty hath done to me great things; and holy is his name.

“And his mercy is on them that fear him from generation to generation.

“He hath shewed strength with his arm; he hath scattered the proud in the imagination of their hearts.

“He hath put down the mighty from their seats, and exalted them of low degree.

“He hath filled the hungry with good things; and the rich he hath sent empty away.

“He hath helped his servant Israel, in remembrance of his mercy;

“As he spake to our fathers, to Abraham, and to his seed for ever.” – Luke 46-55

As Mary delivered this wonderful Magnificat, the baby’s sexual identity was revealed. He would be politically astute. His name would be divinely pronounced and established. His government would be known for peace accords. His ancestry would be wrapped up with judgment and justice forever and the zeal of the Lord of hosts will bring it into being.

What powerful news from glory – and this news although old, is ever new from generations to generations. For a world filled with trouble, trials and tribulations, it would be wise to listen to the message the angel brought that very first Christmas.

Peace on earth and goodwill to all men!

So many ill omens, evil words and curses were spoken while many were within their mother’s womb, but were safely delivered and went on to become upstanding and outstanding citizens. We give God praise and glory that there is none other whose birth of thousands of years ago is still celebrated and the message the angel sang will be our cure for all the ills that have severely plagued this world.



• E-mail haystreet241@gmail.com or rubyanndarling@yahoo.com. Write to P.O. Box, 19725 SS Nassau, Bahamas, with your prayer requests, concerns and comments. God’s blessings.