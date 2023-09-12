Obituaries

Gladstone McAlpine

DEATH NOTICE

Gladstone McAlpine age 62 years of Seabreeze Lane died at the Princess Margaret Hospital.  

Left to cherish his memories are his sisters: Patricia Bell, Portia Taylor, Faith Pennerman, Barry Wilson, Andrea Keane & Pam Wilson; brothers: Otto McLounder, Claudette McAlpine, Godfrey McAlpine & Keith McAlpine; numerous nieces and nephews anda host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

