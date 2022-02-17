Obituaries

Gladstone Nehemiah Gibson

Graveside Funeral Service for Gladstone Nehemiah Gibson, 62 yrs., a resident of Fort View, Chippingham, will be held at Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads, on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. . Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred Culmer, assisted by Deacon Peter Jones.

He is Pre-decease by:

Effie Gibson (Mother), George Gibson (Father), Crystal Gibson (Daughter); Thomas Gibson (Brother)

Survived by: special friend – Sandra; two sons:  Christopher and Malcolm Gibson; daughter: Ma’lia Gibson;  daughter-in-law: Nadine Gibson; Son-in-law: Forester Rolle; Seven grandchildren – Shakinah Finlayson, Christopher Jr., Chrishelle, Christyn, Christon, Chriszea Gibon, Joziah Rolle; Seven sisters: Rosemary Sweeting Major, Elizabeth Gray, Helen Gibson, Joan Henderson, Theresa Rolle, Vernita Gibson and Jennifer Humes;  Three brothers-in-law: Robert Henderson, Walter Gray and Kevin Rolle; Nieces: Samantha (Patrick) Rahming, Renee Douglas, Okeal (Rico) Stuart, Sabrina Young, Crystal Gray, Philippa (Curtis) Cash, Sonia Gibson, Presca Mitchell, Kendra, Kaylisia, K’Shurla & Kendesha Humes, Teashaona Gibson, Patrice Lekisha Williams, Oleander Dorsette, Crystal & Christina Gibson; Nephews:  Alfred Scott, Jamaal, Jerome, Robert Henderson Jr., Teashaon, Kendrick Humes, Owen Henderson, Robin, Thomas Jr. Terrance, Tameco, & Brian Capron; Grandnieces & nephews:  Jermaine Douglas, Chrisonia Gibson, Artheo Culmer, Tito Dawkins, Freemon, Destiny, Sasha, Curtrinique Cash, Mario, Jadea, Arturo, Cimia, Takhaila, A’lesha, Bethany, Samuel, Patrick Rahming Jr., D’nario, Kylar, Sirria, Caleb, Alex, Teashaon Jr. Kamari, Ravon, Rami, Robert III, Amelia.

Numerous relative and friends:  Antoinette Whylly, Deidre and Shavone Gibson, Bernadette Rolle and Sandy, Angela McKinney  Joan (Christopher) Evans & Family, Anthony, Gregory, Hartman, George, Michael, Annatol, Beatrice (Peter) Poitier,  Marion, Lillymae Bowleg, Marsha (Gregory) Asquith, Shantell, Prenell, Jackie, Keith Robinson & The Mangrove Cay Andros Family, Savanah Sound Eleuthera Family, Melvin, Donnie & Dr. Jeffrey Pennerman, John Walkes, Rosemary & the Carter Family, The McPhee Family, Tiffany Rolle & Family, Lemuel, Beverley & Enid Boyd, Leon Cox, Herman, Willimae, Vernie, Jacqueline Knowles & Family, Marvis, Cynthia, Paulette & Stephen, Ruth Sands & Family, George & Carla Henderson, Janice Gray & the Johnson Family, Kingsley, Gregory Pickering & Family, Fredrick Poitier, Thompson Lane, Strachan & Gibbs Corner Families. Bahamas National Taxi Union, The Fort View Villas family, Gary Bethel and Family & Other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

