‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ a worthy sequel

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (US Rated PG-13)

Cast: Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn

Genre: Mystery/Crime, Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

News of a forthcoming sequel to a well-regarded movie can elicit mixed reaction. With a follow-up, we find ourselves, far too often, waiting in eager anticipation, only to ultimately be served something that pales in comparison to the original – neglecting or eschewing all that made it all so special.

Despite the realization of what that could potentially go wrong, word of a sequel to “Knives Out” presented an intriguing proposition.

Released three years ago, “Knives Out” was a fresh take on the classic “whodunit” mystery. It was a delightful surprise, extremely humorous, and generously sprinkled with sparkling dialog and wit. Overflowing with wonderful performances from an amazing ensemble, it proved to be one of the best films of 2019.

(I actually used the word “genius” in my review from early 2020, giving it a rare 3.5 out of 4 stars!)

Well, all the elements for success are back in the new film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. Director and screenwriter Rian Johnson is once again at the helm of yet another fun and intelligent mystery.

This time, tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.

The suave Southern detective is once again played by Daniel Craig (the latest now-retired James Bond), the only returning cast member. But Craig is surrounded by yet another stellar ensemble.

Edward Norton plays the excessively extravagant Miles, who definitely is cut from the same cloth as perhaps Elon Musk (or even an SBF – yikes!). It’s a very timely tale indeed.

Strong performances abound from Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”) and Dave Bautista, and the entire principal cast. Plus, there are lots of little cameos like Serena Williams, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim.

About one-third of the way through, “Glass Onion” almost feels like it’s about to run out of steam. But suddenly there is a major plot twist that shakes everything up, infusing it with renewed vigor that will keep you glued to the screen and on the edge of your seats.

Just as with “Knives Out”, you’ll want to pay attention to everything that’s said and done. While not quite the sensation the original was, and perhaps a little more predictable, “Glass Onion” is still capable of pleasant surprises.

Apparently, Netflix has paid for two sequels. If the next one can be as good as this, it may alter what some may believe can be possible with film sequels.

We’ve certainly been – and will be waiting!



• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio and station manager. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.