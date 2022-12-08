BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES and CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service for the late Glenn Carlton Harding age 62 years a resident of Silver Palm Boulevard, passed peacefully on Monday, December 05, 2022, will be held on Friday, December 09, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Petersfield and Soldier Roads. Officiating will be Rev’d. Canon Peter A.G. Scott.

Prior to service, cremation was held.

He is predeceased by his Father: Mervin Harding and Brother-in-Law: Lexington Edwards.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his son: Renaldo Harding; Daughter-in-Law: Indera Harding; Granddaughter: Aiyanna Harding; Mother: Mary Harding; Sisters: Ann Harding, Juanita Edwards and Linda Chestnut; Brother-in-Law: Ivan Chestnut; Nieces: Danielle Porceddu (Nicola) and Alexis Cargill (Urban); Nephews: Alexio Edwards (LaShawn) and Adrian Chestnut (Katie), Grandnieces: Sophia and Giada Porceddu and Sapphira Edwards; Grandnephew: Alexander Cargill; numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends including the Dannottage Estate Family, the Sea Breeze Estate Family and Holy Cross Church Family.

There will be No Viewing

