(Exuma) Funeral Service

For

Glenroy Michael Turtle, 71

A resident of Exuma Harbour Estates, Exuma, will be held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, George Town, Exuma, The Bahamas on 10th February, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Reginald Demeritte assisted by The Rev’d. Chitan Thompson (St. Andrews Anglican Church George Town, Exuma, The Bahamas). Interment will follow in St. Theresa’s Catholic Church Cemetery, George Town, Exuma, The Bahamas.

Glenroy was predeceased by his dear mother, Mercianna Storr and loving grandson Trevelle Turtle.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of Thirty-four years: Laverne “Lee” Turtle; His Furry Companion “RUBY” (his pet); Three Sons: Trevor (Ty), Glendon, Garvin; Four Daughters: Nitza, Monique, Iman and Latravia Bonus; Daughter: Anya Adderley; Adopted Sons: Don Wilson, Nicholas Bowe, Benjamin “Benji” Deveaux; Siblings: Helen Brown, Leroy Rolle, Pessie Rolle, Delores Bullard, Sheila Smith, Patricia Cooper and Judy Murphy; Adopted Brother and Sister: Perry and Deneyne Brown; Sisters-in-law: Faye Brown, Michelle Small; Brothers-in-law: Ambrose Smith, Anthony Bullard and Herbert Small; Daughter-in-law: Schaketa Turtle; Sons-in-law: Drexel and Martin Rolle; Grandchildren: Tevin, Angel, Makiko, Nishan, Yukari, Khloe, Dreneke, Eric Jr., G’Vari, Rylan, Dawson and Eliyanah; Nieces and Nephews: Bridgette, Mervin and Renae, Denise, Charlene and Pedro, Vencil, Janet, Patrick and Sharlean, ECarsha, Deatra, Edna “Ding”, Helen, Steven, Theresa, Abby, Cheryl, Shantell, Sean, Derrington, Denavue, Tarnell, Gio, Kendra, Kendrick, Kenroy, Shavaldez, Crisad, Dahlia, Azaria, Vernicka, Laverne, Dhia, Daena, Tia, Steve, Oscar, Dominic, Osborne, Gregory, Candace, Tavia, Crystal, Anthonique, Marissa, Brenton, Ariel, Davina, Dencil, Chris, Preston, Jamal, Patricia, Indira, Charmaine, Claris and Christopher, Numerous Grandnieces, Grandnephews, Great-grandnieces and Nephews, Numerous Relatives and Friends including: Marion Bowe and Family, Patience Forbes and Family, Cyril Morley and Family, The Family of the Late Mary Rolle, The Family of the late Francis Morley, The Family of the late Richard Forbes, The Family of the late Jerry Forbes, The Family of the late Thelma Demeritte, The Original Peace and Plenty Staff, Don and Ethel Smith, Eric Morley and Family, Janeen Curtis, Eric and Raychelle Magriby, Mongo, Bobby, Jason, Mike, Neville, Tracy Styles and Family, Ricardo Rolle and Family, Keith Thompson and Family, Peter Turnquest and Family, Peter Burrows and Family, Craig Darville and Family, Vernon Farquharson and Family, Kenny and Remy, Alexandria Taylor-Roker, Magnolia Adderley and Family, Marilyn Dames and Family, Pastor Justin Nord and Family, Pastor Dora Smith, Pastor Reckley and Michelle Armbrister, Pastor Carlton Taylor and the Church of God of Prophecy George Town congregation, Elaine Johnson and Family, Family of the late Albert Stubbs, Francis Bowe and Family, The entire Barratarre Community, The entire staff of Silver Airways, Dr. Deval Rolle, Dr. Nicholas Fox and Family, Staff of Exuma Healthcare Centre, Fr. Reginald Demeritte and St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Rev’d Chitan Thompson and St. Andrews Anglican Parish, Cancer Society of Exuma Branch, Naomi Chapter #3 OES, Mt. Royal Lodge #20 PHA. The entire community of Exuma.

We humbly apologize should there be any names which may have been inadvertently omitted, know that we appreciate all that you have done for our loved one and for our family during this difficult time

Family and Friends may pay their last respects at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, George Town, Exuma, The Bahamas on Thursday 9th February, 2023 between the hours of 12:00 noon – 6:00 p.m. and again on Friday 10th February, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.