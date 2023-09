Less than a minute

Gloria Cleomie Smith aged 91 years, of Charlotte Ridge, died at her residence on Saturday 26th August, 2023.

She is survived by her Daughter: Portia Coerbell; Sons: Blakesley, Leonard and Patrick Smith; Sisters: Olive Smith, Vivienne Lockhart, Mary-Anne Smith, and Edith Miller; Brothers: James Smith, Luther, Matthew, Carl, and Leonard;and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.