Funeral service for Gloria Davis, 46 yrs., a resident of Brown’s Alley, Kemp Road, will be held at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev’d Dr. Edris Bowe, assisted by other Ministers. Interment follows in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Gloria is predeceased by her Mother – Julia Davis aka Miss Gloria, Father – James Johnson and Son – Oneil Bethel.

She is survived by her children: Cedrica Cooper, Cherlestine Davis, Marquel Burrows, Mark Burrows; Adopted daughter – Kendra Sweeting; Adopted son – Kendal Sweeting, II; Grandchildren – Saniyah Cooper, Nathan Campbell, Carter Wallace, D’vante Sweeting; Adopted grandchildren – Kenniqua and Kendal Sweeting, III; Brothers – Alphonso Pascal, Marvin, Arthur and Mark Johnson, Ricardo Jones; Sisters – Michelle Smith, Isadora, Ellen and Indiana Johnson, Ada Wallace; Godchildren – Monteze and Montell Rolle, Anwar Davis Jr, Khanti Swain, Rubin Dumont, Trinity Murphy, Brinika Burrows; Nieces and Nephews – Shakera Smith, Shantel Mackey, Redesha Jones, Lakeishan Smith, Crystal, Relly, Shequelle Smith, Otarnique Allen, Makeisha, Louianna and Donnell Mackey, Arthanique Allen, Marionette Poitier, Louis Mackay, Alphonzo Smith, Jr., Ramon and Anthony Smith, Ricardo Jones, Jr., Kevon Mackey; Grand Nieces and Nephews – Jefferia Smith, Angel Lye, Ashonique Smith, Shamalah, Vernika, Mallyiah, Secario Woodside, Shanton Mackey, Twishorn Smith and Shaquille; Aunts and Uncles – Carmen Davis, Susan, Judy Davis, Rosemary Davis, John Davis, Rodger Davis, Eddie, Kendell and Marie Johnson (deceased); Great grand Uncle – Johnny Davis; Special Friend – Kendal Sweeting; Cousins – Evangelist Ann & Family, Ieasha Rolle, Monique Culmer, Kevin, Vernal, Pedro Bain, Sha’ann, Debra Bain, Rashad, Jermaine, Tamara, Shawn, Lamont, Tanya, Eneath, Lauren, Bradley, Neddy, Ellie, Karen, Destinee and Anwar Davis, Alesha Hanna, Catherine Davis, Bappy Davis, Pinky, Chrissy, Dericka, Kara Kelly, Tahj Davis, Linda, Paul, Edward and Taran Davis; Best Friend – Darlene Brennen; Other Relatives and Friends – Davis Family, Johnson Family, Tara Burrows, Steve Laguerre, Veronica Swain & Family, Tameka Burnside & Family, Taylor Street Family, Salem Union Baptist Church, Deborah Goodman & Family, Janice Saunders & Family, Renal House Kidney Center, Sybil, Ricardo Sweeting, Shelly Sweeting, Patrick, Deanah Sweeting, Cardisha Sweeting, Betty Darling, Melanie, Anthony, Gary, Nerlande and Neueka, Cola, Naomi Hunter, Silas, Monique Coakley and Family, Stevanna Sweeting & Family, George Sweeting, Hazel White, Regina, Joanne and Rose Rolle, Valarie, Sandilands Rehabilitation Center, Everette Wilson.

The family extends its most heartfelt apologies for the unintentional omission of any names from the list of relatives and pray God’s continued blessings on each and everyone.Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.