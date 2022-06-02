Funeral Service for the late Gloria Eleanor Russell, 84 years of Fire Trail Road and formerly of Arthur’s Town, Cat Island, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4th, 2022 at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Blue Hill & Wulff Rds. Officiating will be The Revd. Fr. Roderick Bain assisted by Revd. Fr. Kris Higgs and Revd. Canon Basil Tynes. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Gloria is survived by her Children: Ricardo (Kirby), Rea (Inga), Ron, Rudyard “Rodie” (Tameka) and Precious (Lamar); Grandchildren: Brandon (Behtany), Paul, Dori, Blair, Hannah, Aiden, Riley, Chelsey, Onesha, Vincenique, Vinceyah and Vincent Jr.; Great Granddaughter: Willow; Sister-in-Law: Elva Russell; Nieces: Barbara, Brenda, Betty, Opal, Pam, and Karol; Nephews: Lynden, Nicky, Perry, Ken, Jeremy, and Jay; Numerous Family and Friends especially: Ms. Dell (Fatima Rolle), Rose Huyler & Family, Sylvia Obrien, Mavis Johnson, Thelma Rolle, Marilyn Rolle, Mary Basden & Family, Patrick Levarity & Family.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday June 2nd from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.