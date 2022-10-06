FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Gloria Elizabeth Knowles- Allen age 92 years of #9 Woods and Bruce Street, Ridgeland Park will be held at The Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church, Baillou Hill Road South on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive. Officiating will be Pastor Carl Johnson Assisted By: Elder Nelson Moncur And other Associates Pastors/ Elders / Evangelists.

Left to cherish Gloria precious memories are her three devoted Sons: Robert Allen Jr., Rudolph Rahming, and Jeffrey Rahming; Brother: Edwin Knowles; Daughters- in- law: Retired Nursing Officer, Minister Mavis Miller- Rahming and Abigail Bain- Rahming; Grandchildren: Robert 111, Jermaine, Shalloom, Tello Green, Jamarro, Alpachino, La-Data rahming, La-Nair and Freddie Johnson, La-Teeka Rahming, Aninkasha and Christopher Rolle,Princess Allen Keisha, Shade, Shakara, Tau, McGiver, Christinique and Jaden; Greatgrand children: Sabass Allen,Opal Green, Opra Green, Desta Green, Jermaine Allen Jr., Jason Allen, Alpachino Allen Jr.,Sharah, Kaden, Remmie, Sirtva, Tafarrie and Ktvas; Nieces and Nephews: David Knowles, Phillip Knowles, Carl Knowles, Gary Knowles, Phillip Knowles (2),Ruby Knowles- Fernander, Peggy Knowles, Pauline Knowles, Eric Knowles, Lavern Armbrister, Kenneth Ingraham, Eric Ingraham, Wisna Ingraham, Claudine Armbrister, Bridgette, Lisa, Sandra, Cora, Rodney, Vernette, Sherry, Roscoe, Ervin, Alfred Jr. Sister-in-law: Miriam Knowles Other Relatives and Friends: Police Officer Craig Thompson and family, Mrs. LilymaeDuncombe and family, Mrs. Minerva Higgs and family, Jennifer Murray, Maxcine Wright and family, Retired Police Officer Franklyn Brown and family, Mr. Alvin Brown and family, Ms.Annimae Hamilton and family the Berea church family, the doctors and nurses of Accident and Emergency Department and Female Medical ward 1, Tarpum Bay Eleuthera community, and the Ridgeland Park West community and other relatives and friends too much to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.