Gloria Oneta Conliffe, aged 86, of Worcester Rd., Blue Hills Estate and formerly of St. Philip, Barbados, died at her residence on Tuesday, May 03rd, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughter: Dr. Catherine Conliffe; Sister: Heather Greenridge; Brothers: Edward Burrows, Andy & David Scantlebury, Norman Larrier, and Rudy Jackman; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.