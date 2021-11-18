Glover-Rolle says some employees hired in lead-up to election may be let go

The government may have to lay off several people hired in the last eight weeks of the Minnis administration, Minister of State for the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle said yesterday, adding that some 40 employees are being paid to stay home because the government has no place to put them.

“I will tell you, there are persons that are hired that were hired in the last eight weeks that are still at home, that are being paid but there is nowhere to place them,” said Glover-Rolle when asked about an ongoing

assessment into the promotions and hires by the previous administration in the lead-up to the September 16 general election.

“That is why we have to have the audit to ensure that we are filling the gaps and building capacity where it’s necessary and not just bringing people on to have a job.”

Glover-Rolle said the government is looking to see where it places these individuals.

“In some instances, there is absolutely nowhere where we can place them,” she said.

“We’re still investigating some methods that maybe we can engage them for another program but there are a few and, as a result, we have to do what is best for the taxpayers’ money and we may have to disengage some of those persons.”

Glover-Rolle said these individuals are not only in New Providence.

She said the Ministry of Public Service is doing its due diligence in relation to the situation.

“That process, again, is ongoing,” Glover-Rolle said.

“I don’t have final numbers and, as a result, I don’t have final costs. I want you to know that these programs, like the 52 week, are funded.

“The funds are available but we can’t have people being paid to sit at home or we can’t have people being paid that come to work and there’s no job for them to do.”