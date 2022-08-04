God calms troubled hearts

For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you. – Isaiah 41:13



It seems that almost everywhere – be it by way of media, religious appeals, social declarations – the message of fear tops the list for humanity. Afraid to go to sleep because I might die in my sleep. Afraid to board an airplane because it might crash. Afraid to go on a cruise because the ship might sink. Afraid to learn to drive a vehicle because I might get in an accident and kill someone. Afraid to eat from anyone or any place because they might put poison in the food. Afraid to get married because it might end in divorce, or a spouse causes the death or another. Fear! Be truthful to yourself today and disclose your fear, for this is your day of liberation.

Today, through the prophet Isaiah, the Lord God is speaking to you in the very midst of all your fears that have been burdening you down almost to the pit of despair. The message is not long, cumbersome and difficult, but short and powerful.

The Lord God is asking that you release your folded hands of discontent and extend your right hand to him. The gospel song “The Right Hand of God” says that the right hand of God is moving in our land. Fear causes us to shrivel up – to coil up like a snail in a shell, bury our heads in the sands of no way out and turn to evil devices, soothsayers, false prophets and magic concoctions for help.

God is speaking to you. Are you listening or are you spiritually tone deaf, rebellious, bellicose and belligerent? It is time that you stand still and benefit from what God is saying to you. He is giving you words of assurance, comfort and peace. Do not be afraid, scared or alarmed. Even though you walk through the valley of the shadow of death, he has your back and is with you all the way.

God is not with you to hinder you from achieving your purpose and goals in life. He comes with the power and might of help. How many people were saved by calling for help; David says that his help comes from the Lord which made heaven and earth. He comes with healing in his wings, manna from on high, financial help from unusual fishy places, water from dry places, life from graveyards of doom and gloom, health from what is trodden under the feet of men, entrepreneurship from the leavings.

We serve a great and mighty God who can calm your troubled hearts and set the strings of happiness again in your lives. It is yours today, if you heed Isaiah 41:13.



