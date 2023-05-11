God gives us the strength and endurance to be worthy parents

Discipline your children, for in that there is hope: do not be a willing party to their death – Proverbs 19:18

When Collins Wall (an imposing two-mile structure that effectively walled off Ralph Collins’ sprawling estate from the then undeveloped western and southern regions of Nassau) was built in the 1920s, it was not so much for the established ownership of is owner, but it served as a zoning wall of separation from the haves and the have-nots. However, during the time of my youth in the 1940s, what was designed to divide us, provided avenues of unity and love for those who lived along the corridor of East Street.

It was a time when you knew everyone from Fort Fincastle to Windsor Lane and everything was in walking distance from the hospital, church, school, bars, petty shops, the night clubs, the cinema, street dancing and evangelistic street meetings including Penny and her almost “conchy Joe” mother being constant in standing with Jehovah Witnesses “Awake!” magazines.

Although this mother and daughter team were often scorned and ridiculed, I would always receive a magazine with or without the ten cents because there were always interesting articles. Recently, in the Miami airport, I secured two magazines – one of which the front cover bore the storyline, “12 Secrets of Successful Families” – which was timely and worth sharing considering the serious and dangerous assault on family value and faith.

Here is what “Awake!” magazine has to say for those living on earth but have not reached our heavenly destination.

Parents are confused. In America between 1990 and 2015, the divorce rate has doubled for those over the age of 50 and tripled for those over 65. Young people are entering adulthood without the skills they need to succeed. Nevertheless, the fact is, marriage can be a rewarding and permanent bond. Parents can learn to discipline their children with love. Young people can gain the skills they need for adulthood.

For couples, the four secrets are commitment, teamwork, respect and forgiveness. For parents, the four secrets are communication, discipline, values and example. For young people the four secrets are identity, trustworthiness, industriousness and goals.

Commitment and what it means – husbands and wives who are committed to their marriage view it as a permanent bond and that creates a sense of security between them. Each spouse is confident that the other will honor the union, even in difficult times. Some couples feel compelled to stay together because of social or family pressure. Far better however, is a sense of commitment that is based on mutual love and respect.

It matters because when confronted with problems, spouses without commitment are more likely to conclude, ‘We just weren’t made for each other’ and look for ways to get out of the marriage.

Teamwork in a marriage is like the pilot and co-pilot on a plane. Togetherness is key.

Respect is the glue that keeps the relationship together. The late Aretha Franklin begs for respect if the union is going to last and succeed.

Forgiveness is divine. To err is human, but to forgive is honored by heaven.

Communication, by any means necessary, spoken or otherwise is key to family life. When communication is absent chaos is the order of that home.

Discipline in love provides correction for the then and thereafter.

Values. Where there is no value, anything goes. Now you see me, now you don’t.

Example is continuity, now and forever.

Identity is maintaining everything that makes you to be you without the card of identification.

Trustworthiness is the engine that keeps you on the path marked right.

Industriousness is the grinding machine for poverty.

Goals are the today, tomorrow and beyond.

The family is the treasure cove – far more valuable than silver or gold, precious pearls or diamonds for any nation, whether as a couple or a single parent. Your management will determine the destiny of those entrusted to your care, training and teaching. So goes the family, so goes the nation.

God give us the strength and endurance to be worthy of parenting those who have been loaned to us.



