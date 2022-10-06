God shall reign forever

Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. – Colossians 3:16

Recently, I was invited to a wonderful birthday celebration and gave the opening prayer and blessing of the food. It was evident that planning went into staging the event, as from the décor to the food, the music of the DJ and the MC, it was all complementary, with a time of praise and dance thrown in.

It was suggested, not by me, for the Baptist dance. And I was a part of the march around. I was awed by the participation, so much so that I took the opportunity to sit and watch, and my mind and thoughts began to flow like a river. Not that I do not know that mankind was created to worship the Creator and enter into his courts of presence with praise and thanksgiving, but I began to think how we, especially as a race of people, are many times placed in straight-jackets, restricting innate body movements when the sound of music is so powerful, enchanting and stimulating. Believe me, as the march continued, we began to sing along. Wow, what a time!

The Book of Colossians was written by the apostle Paul to the Christians in Colossae, and declares the supremacy of Christ in all things, whether of creation or redemption. One writer makes a one sentence summary of what the message of the book is and that Jesus Christ is supreme Lord of the universe and head of the church and, therefore, he is the only one through whom forgiveness is possible, making legal obligations or philosophical studies irrelevant in matters of salvation.

In our text today, we are being taught to teach and admonish one another in Psalms, the anthem and Introit book. Hymns penned by writers inspired by the word of God and spiritual songs were also written and sung according to the freedom of the spirit. There is no way one can go to worship and not be touched by the sincere singing of the choir and congregation. We are in the time when the singing of the gospel will compel sinners to become believers of the word of God.

I have attended many gospel workshops of American and Southern Baptist Church Musicians Conferences and what a blessing it is to be among many of the brightest and best in church music, be it anthems, introits, hymns, and gospel songs of yesterday and today that tell of the experience of conversion when a change came to put the world behind them and follow the cross before them.

Sharing condolences to Wilfred Butler, Jr. on the passing of his brother, I also asked about how his music school was doing. He was an excellent music student and I kept in touch with him over the years. He told me that it had slowed down during the pandemic but is now up and running. I encouraged him to begin to encourage students to become church musicians as there is a dearth of dedicated ministers of music, church organists, choir directors and all that adds to powerful worship.

The recent televised funeral service for the late Queen Elizabeth II, was all about Paul’s hope for the church. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.

As bleak as it may seem to the sinful condition of many not only here, but worldwide, and would conclude it to be the worst of times, it is the best of times for the song of the angels. “Peace on earth, good will to men” will resound and the fulfilling of every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. The word will not only be around us, but among and within us.

Let those refuse to sing who never knew our God, but children of the heavenly king will spread their joys abroad. We are marching and singing to Zion, that beautiful city of God. The kingdoms of this world will become the kingdom of our God and he shall reign forever and ever. Amen.

