God will give you the strength and will to endure

What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all – how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things? Who will bring any charge against those whom God has chosen? It is God who justifies. Who then is the one who condemns? No one. Christ Jesus who died – more than that, who was raised to life – is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us. Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? – Romans 8:31b-35



Within a few days, we will enter a new year. Many of us will make promises. We will set goals for the new year, which we cannot and will not keep.

The concept of SMART goals was developed by George Doran, Arthur Miller and James Cunningham. They conclude that when one sets a goal, one should think about SMART.

SMART is the acronym for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Reverent and Timely. When one sets a goal, the SMART concept must be incorporated in that goal.

Unfortunately, so many people look towards the new year, and think that they must have goals for the new year. Those goals do not incorporate the smart concept. Consequently, they are doomed to fail even before they start.

We live in a world full of sin, pain, degradation, and destruction. Therefore, the real smart concept is to start out with God at the center. Without our God on our side, we have a hopeless future. Satan and his forces are the enemy of humanity. They seek to destroy and frustrate our plans.

Had it not been for the Lord, we would be doomed. On our own, we do not have the power to stand against them. Like St. Paul, we must cast our burdens upon the Lord. He will guide us on our way.

St. Paul was a man whose life was constantly threatened. But amid troubles and turmoil, he knew that he had a great defender. He had the Lord God on his side to do battle for him. In God there is hope.

The year two thousand and twenty-three is a mystery to us. We do not know what it will bring. Therefore, we must live in hope. That hope is in our God who has brought us this far.

We have come this far by faith. Some might say that there were more negatives than positives in 2022. Nonetheless, whatever the results of 2022, God was with us. We are thankful that he has brought us to this moment.

Some who expected to be here did not make it. Thank God we have. That is why we can say like the Apostle Paul, “If God is for us, who can be against us?” No one can stand against us. God is with us.

He is our shield, our protection and deliverer. Yes, God is our answer for the new year. Don’t look in the wrong places to false gods. Look to God. When we rely upon God, we have a friend, a great ally.

Yes, friends, have no fears for the future because the God of the universe, the creator of the heavens and the earth is with us. Therefore, we go forth with hope like the Apostle Paul, knowing that God is with us. I can assure you that, whether your encounter in 2023 is good or bad, God will go with you every step of the way.

As we begin this new journey into a new year, any plans we make should be centered around the Lord. He should be at the center. We are all starting out on this unknown journey together.

It does not matter your personal demons, whether they are health, family, or financial, just place your trust in the Lord God. I cannot say that you will not have some setbacks during the coming year. Many of us will experience personal dilemmas.

There are some who might not make it to the end of the New Year. But that is not important because our life is about being with the Lord. Earth is not our home; we are but pilgrims here.

I can assure you, whatever your encounter in 2023, be it good or bad, the God of grace and mercy will guide you. Even though you might stumble and even fall, God will give you the strength and will to endure. Our Lord assures us, in Matthew 28:20, “I will be with you even to the very end of the age.” – Amen.



• Reverend Samuel M. Boodle, pastor at the Lutheran Church of Nassau, 119 John F. Kennedy Dr can be reached at P.O. Box N 4794, Nassau, Bahamas; or telephone 426-9084; website: www.nassaulutheranchurch.org.