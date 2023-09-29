Funeral Announcement

Godfrey Davis, age 80 years, a resident of Ruthland Avenue, South Beach, Nassau, New Providence, and formerly of Barraterre, Exuma, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, at Wesley Methodist Church, Malcolm Road, Nassau, New Providence. Officiating will be Bishop Theophilus N. Rolle, Rev. Cecil A. Newbold, Rev. Emily A. Demeritte and Rev. Kelli D. Jolly. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, JFK Drive and Gladstone Road.

Left to cherish his memories are his devoted and loving Wife of 55 years: Miriam Davis; Son: Orville Gary Davis (Victoria); Daughter: Nadine Higgs; Grandchildren: Orville ‘Lil O’ Davis; Shandy and Clarinique Higgs; Sister: Cora Davis; Brothers: Enoch, and Harvey Davis; Aunt: LovelyEdith Rolle; Sister-In-Law: Larona, Ossie and Sandra Davis; Althea Stubbs; Hanna McQueen; Brother-In-Law: Ellis Stubbs; Nieces: Tammy, Shirley and Denise Davis;Dorothy; Nyoka; Sandra; Pascal; Bridgette and Shantel Rolle; Barbara (Jason) Thompson; Anya (Lofton) Claude; Pandora Moss; Maureen Cartwright; Loretta Ferguson; Janet Williams; Coralee Jones; Minister Sonia Green; Samantha Wilson; Vanencha Blatch; Nephews: Stephen, Leridge; Glenn (Melissa); Mario; Tyrone; Dion (Varel); Larry (Cimonne); Barry; Charles (Venlyn): James; and Gregory Davis; Clifton, Junior, Martin, Nehemiah and Jerome Rolle; Zachaeus; Danley and Francis Smith; Everette Ferguson, Wendell (Coleen); Trevor (Sophie); and Sheldon (Stephanie) Stubbs; Apostle Terrance (Jody) Wilson; Kenneth; and Ricardo (Vanessa) McQueen; 55 Grand- Nieces and Nephews; 15 Great Grand- Nieces and Nephews; Cousins: Bernice Wilsons; Bertram Wright; Craig, Frederick, Michael Jr., Avard, and Maggie Rolle; Susan Edgecombe and Edith Bethel; Harriet, Ophella and Allen Wallace; Elder Viola Roberts; Mythlyn Storr; Lorana Lloyd; Brenda and Dencil Rolle; Eloise Smith( Staniel Cay, Exuma); Leanana Davis; Other family and friends including: Olivia Bowles and Family; Sam Smith and the Taylor Family; Charles Lewis; Emmaline Lockhart and family; Berthlee Lloyd and Family; Cleomi Whyms and Family; Mary Morris and Family; Martha and Valarie Taylor and Family; Caroline Grant and Family; the Lloyd Family from Baraterre, Exuma; the entire Ruthland Avenue Family including Barbara, Meg and the Thompson Family; Cathy Roach and Family; Marylee Swan; Elean Deleveax; Samuel Smith; Gregory Taylor and Family; The Storr Family; The McKenzie Family of Barraterre; The Burrows Family of Barraterre; The Taylor Family of Barraterre; Ms. Rolle and Family; Mrs. Antoinette Storr and Family; Mrs. McKenzie; Myrtle Curry and Family; Enid Saunders and Family; Ellen Newbold and Family; Judy Davis and Family; Evourn Lightbourne; Curry Memorial Methodist Church Family; Heritage of Redeeming Love Church Family; Grant’s Town Wesley Methodist Church Family; Pastor Charles Lewis and Family; Nathalie Bonaby and Family; Sharon Ferguson and Family; Sybill Johnson and Family; Selma Stuart and Family; Meril Desmingle; Sandra Dean and Family; Olga Duncombe and Family; Lavern Henfield and Family; The Evans; Barraterre Association, Clarise Murphy and Family; Burrows Family; Pearson Family; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention at this difficult time.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, Friday, September 29th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday, from 9am until service time.